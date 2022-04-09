ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One person sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in north Columbia

By Chanel Porter
 1 day ago
Shots fired Saturday evening in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Officers with the Columbia Police Department were called to the McKee St. and Orchard Ln. area around 4 p.m. Saturday evening for a report of shots fired in the 4600 block of Orchard Lane.

On scene officers learned that one victim had been transported by a personal vehicle to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim’s condition is currently uncertain.

ABC 17 News Crews saw seven people being detained, but police say at this time there are no suspects and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573.874.7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573.875.TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

Check back for more on this developing story.

The post One person sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday evening in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

