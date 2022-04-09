No. 2 Bulldogs Capture Cayuga Cup; Beat No. 14 Syracuse, Wisconsin

SARATOGA, N.Y. – It was another impressive day for the No. 2 ranked Yale women's crew. The Bulldogs easily swept No. 14 Syracuse and Wisconsin in the morning and then won all five races against Cornell and Bucknell in the afternoon. The varsity eight's convincing victory over Cornell earned the Bulldogs...
Some excitement down in Memphis on Sunday afternoon, after a wild series of events during a college baseball game between the Tigers and UCF Knights. In the top of the first, UCF catcher Andrew Sundean launched what looked to be a three-run homer. However, it was subsequently called back after umpires determined there was too much pine tar on the freshman’s bat.
A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
An epic college softball home run is going viral this week. No. 16 Georgia battled No. 11 Tennessee in softball on Monday. Georgia’s Lacey Fincher put the team on her back in the bottom of the first. Fincher absolutely demolished a ball out over the left-field wall to increase...
Today, Clemson basketball head coach Brad Brownell landed a big commitment as guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed from the transfer portal.
After taking his official Clemson visit this past weekend, the first team-all- Ivy League guard decided Tiger Town is where he wants to play his final season. This is a big signing for the Tigers as the guard position became increasingly thin with both Al-Amir Dawes and Nick Honor electing to enter the transfer portal.
Last season for Princeton, the first team-all- Ivy League guard averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game while shooting nearly 45% from the field and 39% from three. His performance helped lead Princeton to a No.1 seed in the Ivy League tournament, with a close loss to Yale in the championship ending their hopes at a spot in the tournament.
Jaelin Llewellyn is a happy addition to the team and has the opportunity to have a significant impact next season for Brownell and the Tigers.
