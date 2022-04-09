After body is found in DuPage County, Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado charged with murder
ROUND LAKE, Illinois - Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado, 31, is charged with murdering Francisco Zavala...www.fox32chicago.com
ROUND LAKE, Illinois - Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado, 31, is charged with murdering Francisco Zavala...www.fox32chicago.com
Wow I can’t imagine why the US wants to allow human sludge like him into the US. Pathetic. Read the news on heinous violence and the usual suspect is responsible 7 out of 10 times. Stop the madness. Keep them out.
💯% chance of dummycrats.... Please God. Send us Trump we need your help from these communist terrorists....
Comments / 10