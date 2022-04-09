ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Lake, IL

After body is found in DuPage County, Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado charged with murder

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND LAKE, Illinois - Round Lake resident Francisco Maldonado, 31, is charged with murdering Francisco Zavala...

Comments / 10

Darlene WW
1d ago

Wow I can’t imagine why the US wants to allow human sludge like him into the US. Pathetic. Read the news on heinous violence and the usual suspect is responsible 7 out of 10 times. Stop the madness. Keep them out.

8
dude1234
1d ago

💯% chance of dummycrats.... Please God. Send us Trump we need your help from these communist terrorists....

9
NewsBreak
Public Safety
