Pittsburgh, PA

Three run 3rd inning paces Cardinals past Pirates

By Josh Frketic
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pm9cL_0f4dUWkk00

ST. LOUIS (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates left eight men on base as the St. Louis Cardinals topped the Bucs 6-2 Saturday afternoon.

The Cardinals plated three runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead and never gave it back.

Wilson, Ovechkin lead Capitals past Penguins

Nolan Arenado went 4 for 4 on the day with three RBIs to lead the Cards.

For Pittsburgh, Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and plated both Pirates runs.

Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2-4 on Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game early for the Pirates.

Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller received the loss going just four innings allowing four runs on six hits.

Pittsburgh drops to 0-2 on the year.

PITTSBURGH, PA
