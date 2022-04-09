Three run 3rd inning paces Cardinals past Pirates
ST. LOUIS (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh Pirates left eight men on base as the St. Louis Cardinals topped the Bucs 6-2 Saturday afternoon.
The Cardinals plated three runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead and never gave it back.
Nolan Arenado went 4 for 4 on the day with three RBIs to lead the Cards.
For Pittsburgh, Yoshi Tsutsugo had two hits and plated both Pirates runs.
Ke’Bryan Hayes went 2-4 on Saturday after leaving Thursday’s game early for the Pirates.
Pittsburgh starting pitcher Mitch Keller received the loss going just four innings allowing four runs on six hits.
