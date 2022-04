The Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board of Yellowstone County has awarded HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties with the 2022 YHPB Best Practices Award. HGFA Architects and Fagg Family Properties are being recognized for their restoration, remodel and adaptive re-use of the Kate Fratt Memorial Parochial School in downtown Billings. The building was saved and converted to luxury condominiums. Sherril and Michael Burke are founders and principals of HGFArchitects. Fagg Family Properties partners include Grant Fagg, Sherril Fagg Burke, Russ Fagg, and Harrison Fagg.

YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT ・ 27 DAYS AGO