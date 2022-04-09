ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren JFK grad has bounce back Saturday at The Masters

By Josh Frketic
 1 day ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WKBN) – Warren JFK grad Jason Kokrak bounced back from a poor second round on Friday but posting a one-under 3rd round on Saturday at The Masters.

For the tournament, Kokrak is one-over, in a tie for 9th.

Steelers QB, former OSU standout dead at 24

It is Kokrak’s second round of under par in the tournament after an opening round 70.

But the former Eagle struggled on Friday shooting a 4-over.

On Saturday, Kokrak was rolling thru Amen Corner, posting birdies on 10, 11 and 13. But on 15, he would double-bogeyed the Par 5.

But Kokrak was able to stabilize, posting pars on 16, 17 and 18 to close out his round.

Scottie Scheffler is the current leader heading into Sunday at 9-under.

