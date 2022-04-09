ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Nick Saban Not Thrilled With Alabama’s Scrimmage Today

By Matt Audilet
 1 day ago
Nick Saban is notoriously hard to please when it comes to his team’s performance on the football field. After the Crimson Tide’s second spring scrimmage of the year on Saturday, the Alabama head coach wasn’t too happy with the way his squad performed. According to multiple...

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Surprise Visit

Arch Manning appears to be adding another contender to his recruitment list, and it’s a surprising addition. Up to this point Manning – the five-star quarterback in the 2023 cycle – had only been considering powerhouses like Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss. However, it doesn’t appear those are his only finalists.
Details Emerge Following Tragic Death Of Dwayne Haskins

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away. Haskins’ agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that a vehicle struck and killed the former Ohio State star quarterback. Haskins was just 24 years old. Details surrounding Haskins’ tragic passing remained unknown in...
Brian Kelly goes off on Notre Dame and their apparent lack of modernization

Brian Kelly left Notre Dame in rather controversial circumstances. Kelly led the Fighting Irish throughout the 2010s but the head coach left for LSU in November 2021, right as Notre Dame were on the edge of making the College Football Playoff. Then Kelly, who is from the Boston area, adopted a southern accent for some weird reason once he was in Louisiana.
Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
Look: Jim Nantz’s Comment On Tiger Woods Goes Viral

Tiger Woods is wrapping up the final round of the 2022 Masters tournament on Sunday afternoon. While the 15-time major champion was not in contention over the weekend, it was still pretty remarkable to see Woods back on the course. After all, Woods is just a little more than a...
Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
Nick Saban
Bryce Young
Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
College basketball transfer rankings for 2022-23 season

If you thought last spring's transfer portal was overwhelming, this spring likely hasn't improved matters. The roster changes aren't slowing down. The one-time transfer waiver remains in effect, and there are a number of additional factors that could lead to a similar number of men's basketball names in the portal this spring to the 1,832 that went in for the 2020-21 academic year. Programs must get back to the 13-scholarship limit after being allowed to exceed it for 2021-22 thanks to the extra year of NCAA eligibility, meaning rosters will need to be reduced for many programs. Also, because of COVID-19 protocols, the majority of this year's freshmen are currently on campuses they never even visited before arriving in the summer or fall -- another factor that could lead to attrition.
What We Know About Dwayne Haskins’ Tragic Death

Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star who played for Washington and Pittsburgh in the National Football League, died on Saturday. According to the authorities, Haskins, who was training in South Florida with Steelers teammates, was killed when he was struck by a truck on a highway early Saturday morning.
Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
'A beautiful kid.' Urban Meyer heartbroken over death of former Buckeye Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Urban Meyer was at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center early Saturday when his son-in-law, Ohio State quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis, learned of Dwayne Haskins Jr.'s death. "I was with my grandkids and they were running around on the basketball court, and Corey got a phone call," the former Ohio State coach said. "He said, 'You won't believe this,' and he told me." ...
Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back

The Dallas Cowboys have no shortage of options at running back heading into the 2022 season. But they’re adding a veteran back to their ranks for some extra depth. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are signing running back Ryan Nall to a deal. Nall plays primarily on special teams and has spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Bears.
Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

