NORWALK — If you need a prayer, Cheryl Drake is there for you. Drake, of Berlin Heights, recently installed a box at St. Peter's Lutheran Church for prayer requests, with the church's permission. The box is attached to the side of the larger "blessings box," where food is left for those in need. The idea, said Drake, is to leave a note asking for prayers and she will retrieve them and pray for what is asked.

BERLIN HEIGHTS, OH ・ 18 DAYS AGO