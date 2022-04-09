1 dead, 1 injured in Sandoval County plane crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police say a plane has crashed in the area of Ojo Encino about eight miles south of Counselor in Sandoval County. There were two people in the plane, one has died.

The other, a 19-year-old man has been taken to the hospital and their status is unknown. The FAA and NTSB will be investigating what happened.

