ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How the Red Hot Chili Peppers rediscovered the best version of themselves

By Mikael Wood
bigrapidsnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — Dressed in the signature colors of the basketball team he loves — loves even when the team pains him as it has over the last few months — Flea comes roaring into the parking lot of the Red Hot Chili Peppers' Van Nuys rehearsal space astride a glittering...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Classic Rock Q107

Why John Frusciante Had to Quit Red Hot Chili Peppers in 2009

John Frusciante said he was an “imbalanced mess” when he decided to quit the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the second time in 2009. He returned to the band 10 years later, but in a recent interview with Classic Rock, he and bandmates Anthony Kiedis and Flea revealed that the split was something they all felt had to happen.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lick Their Wounds on Moody New Song ‘Not the One’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers get melancholy on “Not the One,” a new song from their upcoming, Rick Rubin–produced album, Unlimited Love. The album, due April 1, will be the first to feature guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Over mellow, shimmery chords, Anthony Kiedis...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Hillel Slovak
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
John Frusciante
loudersound.com

Todd Rundgren: my stories of John Lennon, Ringo Starr, New York Dolls and more

As well as being part of the title of Todd Rundgren’s classic album from 1973, A True Star is also a fitting description of the multi-talented musician/producer/ cyber voyager who has been a potent force in popular music since his eviscerating debut single Open My Eyes with his proto-psychedelic garage rockers The Nazz in 1968.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Peppers#Hot Peppers#Harley Davidson#The Chili Peppers
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Hints Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony Was Filmed: ‘Make It Worth the Wait’

Always keeping up! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker may have surprised people with their Las Vegas wedding — but Kris Jenner teased that cameras may have been rolling during the special moment. "We make it worth the wait," Jenner, 66, hinted during an interview with E! News on Thursday, April 7, noting that she "did […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Beaumont Enterprise

New this week: Red Hot Chili Peppers and 'Apollo 10½'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — Richard Linklater returns to animation with “Apollo 10½,” which comes to Netflix on Friday, April 1. But this is no “Waking Life” or “A Scanner Darkly,” though parts do use the rotoscoping technology he used in those films. It’s about being a kid in Houston during the summer of the Apollo 11 Moon landing and is loosely based on Linklater’s own childhood. Glen Powell and Zachary Levi voice men of NASA, while newcomer Milo Coy takes on the leading role as Stanley, with Jack Black voicing the adult version. Critics called it sweetly nostalgic after its well-received debut at the South by Southwest Film Festival.
ENTERTAINMENT
Guitar World Magazine

Red Hot Chili Peppers dial back the tempo on dreamy new ballad, Not the One

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered Not the One, the third single from their forthcoming album, Unlimited Love. A dreamy ballad driven by some cinematic piano work by RHCP bass guitar hero Flea, Not the One is the most down-tempo of the three tunes (it was proceeded by the Hendrixian Black Summer and the funky Poster Child) we've heard so far from Unlimited Love, the band's first album with electric guitar player John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
loudersound.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love debuts at number 1 in the UK and US

Unlimited Love is Red Hot Chili Peppers' first chart-topping album in America since 2006's Stadium Arcadium. Red Hot Chili Peppers' new album Unlimited Love has debuted at number one in the US and UK. Released on April 1 via Warner Records, it's the Californian funk-rockers' first chart-topping release in America...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy