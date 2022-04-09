ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Sunday Forecast: Wind increases today, storms return for the work week

By Andrew Samet
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies, with a few more clouds by the early morning hours. Lows in the mid-to-upper-50s. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy overall, with clouds slowly increasing throughout the day. Windy with highs in the mid-80s. A light shower cannot be ruled out, but chances are less than 10%. Wind: S 20-25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers and storms. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible after 3 PM, with large hail as the main threat. Low: 67. High: 86. Wind: S 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, so be sure to stay weather aware. Low: 69. High: 84. Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance of showers and storms. Strong to severe storms are possible, so be sure to stay weather aware. Low: 68. High: 82. Wind: SW, changing to NW at 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Low: 49. High: 75. Wind: ENE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 50. High: 77. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 59. High: 79. Wind: S 10 mph.

