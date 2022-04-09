ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse drops thriller to top-ranked North Carolina

By Alex Sims
News 8 WROC
 1 day ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

No. 4 Syracuse had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 14-12 setback to No. 1 North Carolina on Saturday in the Carrier Dome. The teams were tied at halftime, but the Tar Heels’ 4-0 scoring in the third quarter proved to be the difference in the game.

The contest was played in front of a crowd of 2,907 fans, which is the largest single-game home crowd in program history.

HOW IT HAPPENED
A back-and-forth first half ended in a 7-7 tie. Senior Meaghan Tyrrell scored three goals to lead the Orange offense, while Jamie Ortega recorded two goals and an assist for the Tar Heels.

Freshman Olivia Adamson tallied the first goal of the second half on an assist from Tyrrell to give the Orange (10-3) their first lead since the opening goal of the game. Emily Nalls responded with her first goal of the year, sparking North Carolina (13-0) on a 4-0 scoring run that gave the Tar Heels the largest lead of the day at 11-8 with 9:11 remaining in the quarter.

Adamson again scored on a pass from Tyrrell to end Syracuse’s scoring drought before graduate student Sam Swart worked her way through the defense and buried her shot to get the Orange back within one at 11-10.

Back-to-back goals by North Carolina pushed its lead back to three, but Syracuse wouldn’t go away. Tyrrell recorded her fourth goal of the day and sophomore Natalie Smith found the back of the net to against cut the deficit to one at 13-12 with 3:09 on the clock.

The Tar Heels won the ensuing draw and Ortega scored her fifth of the day as the shot clock was winding down to extend the lead to 14-12 with 1:36 remaining. Syracuse had possession with a chance to get the deficit back to one, but Taylor Moreno’s save on Adamson’s shot with less than a minute left secured the win for North Carolina, allowing the Tar Heels to remain the only undefeated Division I team in the nation.

OF NOTE
With the victory, North Carolina takes sole possession of first place in the ACC standings with a 6-0 record. The Orange are now tied with Boston College for second place with a 5-1 league mark.

Tyrrell led Syracuse with six points on four goals and two assists. Smith recorded her first career hat trick, while Adamson had her fourth multiple-goal game of the season.

The Orange celebrated Senior Day on Saturday. Tyrrell, Megan Carney, Sarah Cooper, Sierra Cockerille, Kara Gray and Jalyn Jimerson were honored in a pregame ceremony.

After playing four straight home games, Syracuse goes on the road to face Cornell on Tuesday, April 12 in Ithaca, N.Y. at 7 p.m

