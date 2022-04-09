ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Burn bans enacted in several area counties

pureoldies1035.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral area counties have enacted burn bans due to recent dry conditions....

pureoldies1035.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Local property owner cited for violating county burn ban

GHOLSON, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County property owner has been cited for violating the county’s burn ban. Officials at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office say the property owner was burning trash Saturday afternoon off Hamilton Dr. and the fire jumped the property line, putting structures in jeopardy.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
WMBF

Burn ban lifted in Horry County after 2 weeks

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County has lifted its outdoor burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately, officials said Thursday. The ban was put in place two weeks ago due to low relative humidity and dry/windy conditions. The public is asked to continue to...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County, Horry County, Conway issue burn bans; forestry commission issues red flag alert

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County, Horry County and Conway issued burn bans due to weather conditions. The Darlington County burn ban will go into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the county. Horry County’s ban goes into effect immediately. “Burning at this time can be very dangerous,” Darlington County Fire Chief Ricky […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Controlled Burns#Sanborn
Fox 19

Burn ban in effect for Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sometimes-forgotten law, but during the months of March, April, and May, as well as October and November in the fall, open burning is illegal in Ohio between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. This is due to all the dry debris on the ground that can cause a backyard fire to quickly get out of control.
OHIO STATE
franklinadvocate.com

Despite rain, Franklin County burn ban remains intact

Franklin County Emergency Management-Homeland Security Director Mark Thornton reminds area residents a locally enacted burn ban will remain in place until at least Monday, April 4. Thornton recommended the action that was approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday, March 7 due to dry conditions that have resulted in...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Burn ban lifted

During their Tuesday meeting, Grayson County commissioners lifted the burn ban that has  been in place in the county for the past week and a half. The move came against the advice of the count's Fire Marshall John Weda who asked them to give the burn ban one more week. ...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
KLAW 101

A Burn Ban is in Effect for All of Comanche County, OK.

If you haven't heard the news yet all of Comanche County, OK. is currently under a burn ban. The Comanche County Board of Commissioners met Monday (03-14-22) and voted to enact a burn ban which will remain in effect for the next 2 weeks, 14 days, or until ground conditions improve and the high fire danger/risk lessens.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
Fremont Tribune

Plattsmouth area currently in burn ban

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth fire district is currently in burn ban until further notice. That’s the message from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department. With the lack of moisture this winter, coupled with warm temperatures, conditions are prime for uncontrollable grass, field and timber fires, the department said. Recently,...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WSFA

Several reports of damage in Dale County as storms enter Wiregrass area

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Dale County Emergency Management has received several reports of floods as a result of storms moving into the Wiregrass Friday afternoon. EMA Director Willie Worsham said they received the first call Friday morning at 11:50 a.m. reporting dime-sized hail. The hail lasted around two minutes.
DALE COUNTY, AL
WETM 18 News

Coroner called to house fire in Genesee

GENESEE, Pa., (WETM) – 18 News is following breaking news coming out of Potter County, Pennsylvania. Authorities tell us the county coroner was called this morning to a house fire in Genesee. The fire started at home on Slingerland Road around 3 a.m. Monday. Authorities have not released how many people were home. Details are […]
POTTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy