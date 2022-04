Ohio State will honor the memory of Dwayne Haskins’ Jr. during Saturday’s spring game, head coach Ryan Day confirmed during a press conference on Monday. Day said the school is still working on the details and deciding the best way to honor the former Ohio State quarterback. The Buckeyes’ spring game is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 16. It will air on Big Ten Network.

OHIO STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO