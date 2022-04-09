Central Michigan Softball Earns Shutout Win Over NIU

MT. PLEASANT – The Central Michigan softball team beat Northern Illinois 4-0 Saturday afternoon behind a complete game shutout from pitcher Grace Lehto.

Lehto struck out four, walked three and surrendered just five hits in the game. She improves her season record to 8-8 with the win.

Caitlyn Britton got the scoring started in the fourth inning with a solo home run to right field. The Chippewas tacked on three runs of insurance in the bottom of the sixth.

With the win, CMU improves to 15-15 on the season and 6-3 in MAC play. Northern Illinois falls to 9-18 with the loss and 3-9 in MAC play.

The Chippewas will play a doubleheader against Northern Illinois on Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.