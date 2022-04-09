ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Arenado, Cardinals minus ill manager Marmol beat Pirates 6-2

By DAVID SOLOMON
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4007t6_0f4dQe0W00
Pirates Cardinals Baseball St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting an RBI double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, April 9, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker learned less than an hour before game time that he'd be filling in for ill manager Oliver Marmol. Nolan Arenado helped make his job a lot easier.

Arenado hit three doubles and a single, Paul DeJong homered and St. Louis, minus its rookie skipper, beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 Saturday.

“I wasn't thinking when I woke up today that I was going to be managing from inning one," Schumaker said. “I found out 45 minutes maybe before the game started that he was under the weather and had to go home and here we are.”

Marmol, a winner in his debut Thursday as a major league manager, was at Busch Stadium before the game and diagnosed with the flu. He tested negative for COVID-19 and left the ballpark.

Arenado drove in three runs in his second four-hit game since being traded to St. Louis prior to the 2021 season.

“Ever since I was a young kid, I was always hitting three or hitting in a spot where I could drive runs in,” Arenado said. “I don't know what it is. That's the position I'm in. Guys get on base, and I need to drive them in.”

St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas threw a career-high 41 pitches in the first inning, but gave up just run in that span. He was pulled in the fourth.

“I don't love it, but I felt good," Mikolas said. “Overall I'm not so discouraged with how I felt. I made some good pitches when I needed to, and I kept a lot of runs off the board that kept us in that game."

Relievers Kody Whitley (1-0), Nick Wittgren, T.J. McFarland and Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos combined to throw 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Mitch Keller (0-1) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks in four innings.

“I think we definitely saw improvement there,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. “I thought the fourth inning was probably the inning he was the most aggressive and we've just got to translate that into the first couple innings.”

Arenado singled home Paul Goldschmidt to make it 2-all in the third. DeJong homered later in the inning.

Corey Dickerson, making his Cardinals debut, singled home Arenado in the fifth.

Arenado added an RBI double in the sixth.

UPON FURTHER REVIEW

Schumaker, formerly a popular player with the Cardinals, is in his first season on the St. Louis staff after four years with San Diego. He challenged a call at second base by umpire Dan Merzel, who had ruled Dylan Carlson came off the bag while trying to steal second in the first inning. The call was overturned and Carlson was safe.

"That's on (video coach Chad) Blair," Schumaker said. “That's not on me. I'm not taking great credit for that. I think it was actually kind of a big spot in the game because if you lose that challenge early then you don't get it for awhile.”

Shelton successfully challenged first base umpire Mike Muchlinski’s ruling that Roberto Pérez was called out returning to the bag after Kevin Newman lined out to McFarland in the sixth inning.

SHOWTIME

Pirates rookie Diego Castillo stroked his first major league hit when he doubled off McFarland in the sixth inning as a pinch-hitter.

“It's a good sign,” Shelton said. “To come in and get the pinch-hit double and get it off, and I think we saw all spring how well he swung the bat, but when you get your first major league hit and you check that off, it definitely lets you breathe a little bit easier.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: Placed RHP Duane Underwood, Jr. (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Friday and recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Triple-A Indianapolis. Underwood departed Thursday’s game after throwing 10 pitches. ... 3B Ke’Bryan Hayes returned to the lineup after leaving Thursday’s game with cramping in his right forearm.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Bryse Wilson (3-7, 5.35 ERA in 2021) has allowed seven runs in five innings over two appearances against the Cardinals.

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (14-7, 3.82 ERA in 2021) is scheduled to face Pittsburgh for the first time since 2019 as he makes his debut for St. Louis.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sitting for Cardinals on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will move to the bench on Saturday with Corey Dickerson starting in the designated hitter role. Dickerson will bat fifth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. numberFire's models project...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Cubs blank Brewers, benches clear after McCutchen hit by pitch

CHICAGO - Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yonathan Daza starting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies listed Yonathan Daza as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Daza will bat eighth and cover centerfield, while Sam Hilliard takes the afternoon off. Daza has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.2 fantasy points against the...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Sam Hilliard sitting for Rockies Sunday

The Colorado Rockies did not list Sam Hilliard in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hilliard will take a seat Sunday while Yonathan Daza covers centerfield and bats eighth. Hilliard is projected to make 407 more plate appearances this season, with 20 home runs, 51...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Skip Schumaker
Person
Roberto Pérez
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Paul Dejong
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Dylan Carlson
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Ap
WPXI Pittsburgh

Chavis’ grand slam lifts Pirates over Cardinals 9-4

ST. LOUIS — Michael Chavis hit a go-ahead grand slam as Pittsburgh overcame a three-run, third-inning deficit, and the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 for their first win this season. Chavis made his first start of the season and homered off left-hander Steven Matz, who allowed seven...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Eller scores, Capitals beat Bruins for 3rd consecutive win

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Lars Eller got comfortable back at center, and the Washington Capitals seem to have found a groove after a bump in the road. Returning to his natural position after two games on the wing, Eller scored the go-ahead goal and assisted on another Sunday to help the Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 and extend their winning streak to three.
WASHINGTON, DC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
80K+
Followers
101K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy