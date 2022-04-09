ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Isolated Showers Sunday Night

KAAL-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a chance for some isolated showers on Sunday. There could be...

www.kaaltv.com

WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Update on Rain/Snow Tuesday through Thursday

We are still watching for a slow moving system during the middle of the work week. We start out with light rain on Tuesday and Wednesday before shifting to mix chances on Thursday. Don't be surprised if some of those mix chances become more dominated by rain as we get closer to Thursday. Rainfall totals will likely fall short of an inch, and snowfall likely will not have an impact with most of the snow not accumulating due to warmer temperatures prior to the snow potentially arriving.
ENVIRONMENT
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Washington

Showers, Isolated Thunderstorms Possible in DC Area Saturday

Wintry weather walloped the Washington, D.C., area just a week ago, but this Saturday might feel closer to summer — complete with humidity, warmth and potential for storms. Storm Team4 also has a heads up for anyone with allergies: Tree pollen is high in the D.C. area. Some showers...
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Unsettled & Cooler Sunday; Few Showers Possible

Skies become mostly clear overnight with temperatures falling from the mid 50s this evening to the upper 40s overnight. More clouds arrive near dawn Sunday. Winds remain breezy, possibly gusting to 20 miles per hour overnight. It will feel cooler with the breeze. Wind chills near dawn Sunday will be in the lower 40s.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NECN

Rain Showers Continue Saturday; Sunday Looks Much Better

Our highs reached the upper 50s Saturday, and a few communities rose to 60 degrees along the southern states. But the cloudy skies have covered us all. As the off-and-on showers move from the west towards the northeast, they give us a break this evening, and a new round of rainfall will return Saturday night.
ENVIRONMENT

