San Francisco, CA

SF Announces Financial Recovery Grants for Small Businesses

By Bay City News
NBC Bay Area
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development on Friday announced financial recovery grants available for small businesses. The series of grants will provide funding to allow small businesses to make storefront and accessibility improvements. This...

www.nbcbayarea.com

Payment Tech Startup Promise Tackles Utility Billing

As state and local governments try to get past the pandemic, officials face the work of catching up on delinquent utility payments — all those dollars owed to them by residents who lost income and savings during the COVID-19 outbreak. An Oakland, Calif.-based software-as-a-service company called Promise is positioning...
NBC New York

Flexible Hours Allow Employees at This Company to Fit Work Around Their Lives

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture that is taking place right now.
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Counties Have Highest COVID Infection Rates in CA: Report

San Francisco, and the surrounding Bay Area counties, have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in California right now, according to state monitoring figures released this week. The California Department of Public Health revealed that San Francisco is averaging 13 COVID cases for every 100,000 people. That’s the highest average in...
2 On Your Side

Niagara County announces facade grant program for local businesses

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Center for Economic Development announced a new grant opportunity for local businesses on Wednesday. The launch of the Niagara County Façade Program (NCFP) will provide matching grants up to $50,000 for eligible businesses to revitalize their properties. The goal is to also help bring vibrancy to the central business districts in communities across the county.
Bangor Daily News

City of Bangor announces business façade grant funding

BANGOR – The City of Bangor has announced a new round of grant funding for business façade improvements within certain areas of the City. The program offers grant funds, up to $25,000, to be matched by equal or greater investment of private funds to improve commercial storefronts. Up to $75,000 will be available to eligible properties that are designated historical landmarks or located in a designated historic district.
Fox11online.com

Menominee among Indigenous groups awarded small business grants

KESHENA (WLUK) -- Gov. Tony Evers awarded more than $86 million in grants Monday to support small businesses. He was in Keshena Monday morning to present four separate checks to Indigenous groups, including members of the Menominee tribe. The money is meant to help small businesses in communities that historically...
SFGate

Motion Picture Association Seeks Vast Expansion of California Tax Credit

The report contends that the credit generates billions of dollars in economic benefits for the state and produces a positive return in state and local tax revenue. The report advocates expanding the state credits for film and TV production and for the construction of soundstages, as well as creating a new credit for visual effects work.
Government Technology

USDR Leaders Reflect on State of Government Digital Services

It is, perhaps, an understatement to say that March — specifically the middle of March — has been consequential the past couple of years. In 2020, of course, it saw the start of the U.S. shutdown due to COVID-19. Within the same week, a group of volunteer technologists came together to form the United States Digital Response (USDR). And then during the same time in 2021, the federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), sending billions of dollars in relief funding to state, local and tribal governments. There is very much a crisis, response and long-term impact narrative trajectory to these anniversaries — all centered on this same time of the year.
pymnts

Increasing Demand for Flexible Work Will Drive Growth and Efficiencies in Remote Employment

Stay-at-home orders and lockdowns in the wake of the pandemic led to an unprecedented boom in remote work — a trend that many say is here to stay. “The pandemic has been awful in many ways, but it has been positive in the sense that it has allowed employers to [realize] that people working remotely will, for the most part, do wonderful jobs and be super responsible about what they do, and there is real benefit in leveraging that,” Erik Olsson, vice president of operations at U.K.-based remote hiring platform Omnipresent, told PYMNTS in an interview.
nextcity.org

Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach

During the webinar we will hear findings from LISC and Next City’s new playbook Equitable Pathways to Small Business Recovery: An All-Hands Approach, including a framework for developing and implementing small business support initiatives in ways that advance equitable economic outcomes. The webinar will also feature a discussion with Patricia Voltolini, Senior Research Associate, LISC Knowledge Management, Karen Kelleher, Executive Director, LISC Boston; Segun Idowu, Chief of Economic Opportunity and Inclusion, City of Boston; and Kareem Kibodya, Co-Policy Lead, Black Economic Council of Massachusetts. They will discuss how successful small business support initiatives have centered the needs of entrepreneurs of color and those who historically have experienced barriers and disadvantaged access to resources. The discussion will be grounded in Boston as a case study.
First Coast News

Fernandina Beach small business owner wins grant for minority-owned businesses, encourages others to apply

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla — How's business doing at your favorite place to go on pay day?. Some local nonprofits and business owners are urging others to take advantage of money out there to help them. There are now types of grants that did not exist more than two years ago, aimed at helping minority business owners, who research shows took a bigger hit during the pandemic.
Town Square LIVE News

Bill aims to reduce regulatory burden on small businesses

A proposed bill in the House of Representatives would require state agencies to consider the burden new regulations would impose on businesses and take steps to minimize those impacts. Under the Regulatory Flexibility Act, before adopting a new regulation, state agencies would be required to complete an economic impact statement. The statement would identify affected businesses, determine the cost of ... Read More
Portsmouth Herald

Popzup Popcorn finalist in FedEx Small Business Grant Contest

DOVER — Popzup Popcorn of Dover has made it into the Top 100 Finalists in the 2022 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. There were almost 18,000 entries and a team of FedEx officials narrowed the pool down to just 100 finalists nationwide. The public will now vote to select the winners. The top three grand prize winners will each receive $50,000 plus a FedEx Office print services credit worth $4,000, while the other seven first place winners will each receive $20,000 plus $1,500 in FedEx print services.
