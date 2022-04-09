ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steeler, Dies After Being Hit by Dump Truck

 1 day ago
Dwayne Haskins, a 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steeler who was the 15th overall draft pick in 2019, died early Saturday after being struck by a dump truck in South Florida.

Haskins, a quarterback, was pronounced dead on the scene.

ESPN reports Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed, "He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic."

Referring to the incident as "an open traffic homicide investigation," Miranda did not offer information as to why Haskins was outside his car. ESPN reported speculation has arisen he may have run out of gas and been struck when he exited his vehicle.

The Steelers are in mourning following the tragic news. Coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement, "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time."

