The Beringia ice wall measured over a half-mile high and only melted 13,800 years ago — more than 12,000 years after the earliest evidence of humans in North America. Scientists have long suggested that the first people who migrated from Asia to the Americas traveled over the land bridge known as Beringia that connected the two continents. But a new study has posited that this overland route would have been impossible for millennia — as an enormous 300-story-tall ice wall blocked passage.

