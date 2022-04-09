ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa Police: 26-year-old woman reported missing 'located safe'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAMPA, Idaho — Update: The Nampa Police Department said Nickie Burnside has been located safe after she was reported missing Saturday afternoon. The Nampa Police Department is asking for Idahoans to help locate a missing woman who left...

Idaho State Journal

Local man reported missing in North Dakota

An East Idaho man has been reported missing in North Dakota. Carter Strain, 26, of Idaho Falls, was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield, N.D. The Stark County, N.D., Sheriff's Office reports that Strain could be suicidal. Strain is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Strain has multiple tattoos including the words "Strain" and "Smith and Wesson" tattooed on his right forearm. He could be driving a black Dodge megacab pickup truck with Idaho license plate 8BJY137. If you have any information on Strain's whereabouts, please contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 701-456-7610 or the Idaho Falls Police Department at 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Teen found dead in Boise park identified

BOISE, Idaho — A young man whose body was found Friday inside a car at Boise's Shoshone Park has been identified, although officials have not yet released how he died. The Ada County Coroner's Office identified the man Monday as 19-year-old Darrius Smith of Boise. Officers were called out...
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KXL

Can You ID These Criminal Suspects?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are asking for help to identify three suspects wanted for committing crimes in Portland. The first was seen lighting commercial fireworks outside the front door of a home in Southeast Portland on the morning of February 24th while the residents were sleeping. The blast caused damage to the home. The man arrived in a black-colored vehicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Missing East Idaho man found dead in North Dakota

A missing East Idaho man has been found dead in North Dakota, according to news reports and social media posts. Carter Strain, 29, of Idaho Falls, was reportedly found dead by sheriff's deputies on Saturday near Belfield, N.D. A report from KFYR News in Bismarck, N.D., stated that no foul play is suspected in Strain's death. KFYR reported that Strain's body and his pickup truck were found by deputies southwest of Belfield on Saturday. His death was also reported by the Missing Juveniles and Adults in Idaho group and others via Facebook. Strain was last seen at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at the Rusty Rail Bar in Belfield and was subsequently reported missing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Wreck kills two teens, injures three others near Idaho-Utah border

TREMONTON, Utah — Two teenagers died last Friday night and three more were seriously injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on a remote road in Box Elder County. Box Elder County Sheriff’s deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded At 10:38 p.m. Friday, April 1 to a report of a crash near 2000 South and East Promontory Road. There were five occupants in the vehicle. One occupant died at the scene, and another later that night after being flown to a hospital. ...
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID

