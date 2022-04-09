ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

LASD Searching For Missing Man, 69, Last Seen in Lancaster

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 1 day ago

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Saturday to find a missing 69-year-old schizophrenic man who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and is medication-dependent....

mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Seek Missing Man Last Seen In Downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen in downtown Baltimore. Montoya Cure, 39, has been missing since March 10. He was last spotted in the 500 block of N. Calvert Street, according to authorities. He is 5’2” and weighs approximately 128 pounds, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cure can contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of missing 26-year-old hiker Kerina Blue is found on California trail after huge search

The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search. Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family. According to authorities, the terrain of the trail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Lasd#Crime Stoppers#Last Seen#Sheriff
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Manhunt launched in California after child’s body found in search for missing eight-year-old Sophia Mason

A 34-year-old man is "on the run" in California after police investigating the disappearance of eight-year-old Sophia Mason found the body of a child in his home.The Merced Police Department said on Saturday that they had obtained a warrant to arrest Dhante Jackson for murder following a search of his house in Merced.Officers also charged Sophia's mother Samantha Johnson, 30, from Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area, with murder. They described Mr Jackson as her boyfriend.A spokesperson told the Los Angeles Times that they were still examining the body found in Mr Jackson's house, and hoped to identify it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

An unidentified child found dead in 1960 was dubbed 'Little Miss Nobody.' Authorities now know her name.

A schoolteacher was on a walk in an Arizona desert in July 1960, surveying the ground for noteworthy rocks, when he made a startling discovery: the remains of a little girl. Decomposed and partially buried in the sandy terrain lay a small figure dressed in white shorts, a checkered blouse and adult-sized flip-flops that had been cut to fit her small feet, authorities said. Her fingernails and toenails were painted red.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

One arrested, three still at large in connection with Oct. 2021 follow-home-robbery

Authorities are still looking for a group of suspects wanted in connection with a follow-home-robbery that occurred in Los Angeles in October, which saw over $600,000 in property stolen. One of the four suspects wanted was arrested on Friday however, after authorities were able to discern that 25-year-old Cheyenne Hale was involved in the incident. During arrest, officers located a handgun on his person. They later discovered several more firearms, a large amount of drugs and over $20,000 in cash during a search of his residence. Hale was arrested by the recently formed Follow-Home Task Force. The initial incident unfolded on Oct. 29,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

11-month-old boy reunited with mother: LAPD

An 11-month-old child was reunited with his mother early Wednesday after his family asked for the public’s help in finding him. The Los Angeles Police Department did not provide information on where Theo Alexander Guarino was ultimately found, but said he was in good health. The department put out an alert about the boy on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy