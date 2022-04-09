ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaw-dropping snaps show thrill-seeker on 2,300ft mountain ladder

By Andy Robinson
A THRILLSEEKER gets a massive high — on a “ladder to heaven” around 2,300ft up.

Construction engineer Marc Offenbacher, 29, scaled the 140ft stairway at the Donnerkogel mountain in Austria.

He was snapped by pal Seb Lehrke.

Seb said: "It's a really hard climb.

"I wouldn’t recommend you do it unless you’re an experienced climber.

"Make sure you’re not scared of heights.

“It’s a long way down and everything just looks so small.

"But it’s incredible to capture.

“The best time to go is in the summer, as it’s so beautiful!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qcsrg_0f4dOlgf00
