Jaw-dropping snaps show thrill-seeker on 2,300ft mountain ladder
A THRILLSEEKER gets a massive high — on a “ladder to heaven” around 2,300ft up.
Construction engineer Marc Offenbacher, 29, scaled the 140ft stairway at the Donnerkogel mountain in Austria.
He was snapped by pal Seb Lehrke.
Seb said: "It's a really hard climb.
"I wouldn’t recommend you do it unless you’re an experienced climber.
"Make sure you’re not scared of heights.
“It’s a long way down and everything just looks so small.
"But it’s incredible to capture.
“The best time to go is in the summer, as it’s so beautiful!”
