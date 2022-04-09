ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

5 HBPs, benches clear as Cubs top Brewers 9-0; Suzuki 3 RBIs

By SARAH TROTTO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-0 Saturday for a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared.

The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by a pitch from Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career.

As McCutchen slowly headed to first base while jawing at Thompson, players from both bullpens ran onto the field.

“Everybody and their mom knew when I came up to bat, I was going to get hit,” McCutchen said. “(Catcher Willson) Contreras didn’t even move his glove behind the plate when I got hit.”

Thompson said the pitch got away from him.

“I don’t think there was any intent on anybody’s hit by pitches today except for one,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

Three Cubs were hit by pitches. Ian Happ exited for a pinch-runner in the seventh after he was struck on the knee on a pitch by Trevor Gott. Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras in the fourth and Nick Madrigal in the first. Contreras also was hit by a pitch in Thursday’s season opener.

“I know they’re not trying to, but like I’ve said before, if you don’t have the command to go in, just don’t go because you’re going to get somebody hurt,” Contreras said.

Contreras has been hit 15 times by the Brewers in his career.

“Nobody likes to get hit over and over again and by the same group,” Cubs manager David Ross said.

Ethan Roberts made his major league debut in the ninth for Chicago and hit Christian Yelich with a slider.

Suzuki, a Japanese outfielder who signed an $85 million, five-year contract as the Cubs’ biggest offseason acquisition, had a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk and a single. Happ and Frank Schwindel added two hits apiece for the Cubs, who began a season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

Justin Steele (1-0) struck out five in five scoreless innings for the rebuilding Cubs. The left-hander was 4-4 with a 4.26 ERA in his first major league season in 2021.

Woodruff (0-1) struggled for the reigning NL Central champions. The right-hander allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks, striking out two in 3 2/3 innings for his shortest outing since Aug. 12, also against the Cubs.

“I don’t want to put anything on the shortened spring training. I felt good today,” Woodruff said.

Last season, Woodruff issued 43 walks in 179 1/3 innings, finishing 9-10 with a career-low 2.56 ERA.

Both starting pitchers were pushed back a day because of Friday’s rainout.

Woodruff began his start with a leadoff walk, hit a batter and walked two more to bring in a run. After another run scored on a grounder, Suzuki’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0.

Suzuki also drove in runs on a single in the third and a bases-loaded walk by José Ureña in the fourth. Suzuki singled for his first big league hit in his major league debut Thursday.

Patrick Wisdom hit a two-run infield single in the sixth.

HE SAID IT

About getting hit with a pitch, McCutchen said, “back when guys knew it was coming, you got it right away.” He disagreed with Thompson throwing a first-pitch slider away before hitting him after three other pitches.

“I do take that a little personal when you’re throwing off-speed pitches the first pitch and then you’re trying to hit somebody. To hurt him? That’s exactly what you’re trying to do,” McCutchen said.

OUCH

Happ said X-ray results were negative, but he expects his knee to be stiff Sunday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: SS Andrelton Simmons (right shoulder soreness) is continuing his throwing program in Arizona. …LHP Wade Miley (left elbow inflammation) was expected to play light catch today. …RHP Alec Mills (low back strain) is slated to throw another bullpen this weekend. All three are eligible to come off the IL April 14.

RHP Freddy Peralta (10-5, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Brewers against the Cubs and RHP Marcus Stroman in Sunday’s series finale. Stroman was 10-13 with a 3.02 ERA with the Mets last season.

The Associated Press

Mariners play the Twins with 2-1 series lead

Seattle Mariners (2-1) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-2) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (0-0); Twins: Dylan Bundy (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -126, Mariners +106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 2-1. Minnesota went 73-89 overall and 38-43 in home games...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays visit the Yankees to open 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (2-1) vs. New York Yankees (2-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (0-0); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday to start a four-game series.
The Associated Press

Phillies start 3-game series at home against the Mets

New York Mets (2-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (2-1) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Taijuan Walker (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -147, Mets +127; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the New York Mets to start a three-game series. Philadelphia had an 82-80 record overall...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Brewers vs. Cubs Prediction and Odds for Sunday, April 10 (Back Brewers in Chicago)

Brewers: -1.5 (+130) Total: 7.5 (Over -110/Under -110) Peralta has had a ton of success against the Cubs in his short career. The 2021 All Star has struck out 14 per 9 innings in 11 appearances against the Cubs, allowing 14 runs across 38 innings. While he has struggled with walks (20) against Chicago, he has been able to punch out batters at a resounding clip.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

San Diego starters produce 2 hitless outings to start season

It took three games for one of San Diego’s starting pitchers to allow a hit. That’s a promising sign for one of baseball’s most disappointing teams of 2021. The Padres began the season by taking three of four at Arizona. Yu Darvish threw six no-hit innings in Thursday night’s opener, then newly acquired left-hander Sean Manaea went seven the following game. San Diego became the first team in the modern era to have a starting pitcher give up no hits through at least six innings in back-to-back games, according to STATS.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

