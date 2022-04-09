ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Grayson Allen (hip) out Sunday for Bucks

By Sean Montiel
numberfire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMilwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen will not play Sunday in the team's game...

www.numberfire.com

numberfire.com

Bryson Stott not in Phillies' Saturday lineup

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is sitting Saturday in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stott is being replaced at third base by Alec Bohm versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 4 plate appearances this season, Stott has a .500 batting average with a 1.250...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Thanasis Antetokounmpo starting for Bucks Sunday in place of Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. In the regular season finale with little to play for, the Bucks are giving their stars the day off. That includes Khris Middleton, and as a result, it'll be Antetokounmpo who steps into the starting five.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Players Were Reportedly Texting During Games Even With Frank Vogel Standing In Front of Them

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Frank Vogel as the season comes to an end for him and the Los Angeles Lakers. The reporting is bringing some ugly things to light as people outside of Los Angeles try to figure out where it exactly went wrong for the NBA's most storied franchise this season. Vogel is also expected to be gone in the offseason, which might be why these stories are coming out now.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Gordon Hayward (foot) out again Sunday for Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Hayward will miss the team's regular season finale due to left foot soreness. We'll see if he's ready to suit up during the play-in tournament. In 49 games this season, Hayward averaged 15.9...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Steven Adams (ankle) out Sunday for Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed already clinched, the Grizzlies are giving their stars the regular season finale off. Adams is listed out due to left ankle soreness. In 76 games this season, Adams...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Anthony Bemboom catching for Baltimore on Sunday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Anthony Bemboom is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bemboom will catch for right-hander Tyler Wells and bat ninth versus right-hander Corey Kluber and the Rays. Robinson Chirinos moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bemboom for 6.2 FanDuel points on...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyus Jones (hand) ruled out Sunday for Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. With the No. 2 seed all locked up, the Grizzlies are giving a lot of players the day off. Jones is missing the regular season finale due to left hand soreness. In 73...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Cory Joseph (back) out again Sunday for Pistons

Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Joseph is still dealing with a left lumbar spine strain, and as a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's season finale. In 65 games this season, Joseph averaged 8.0 points,...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Herb Jones (leg) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. In the regular season finale, Jones has been ruled out of action due to a right tibia contusion. Naji Marshall will likely see a start on the wing. In 78 games...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Cameron Johnson starting for Jae Crowder on Sunday

Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is starting in Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Johnson will make his 16th start for the Suns this season after Jae Crowder was ruled inactive with an ankle ailment. Johnson's Sunday expectation includes 17.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Troy Brown starting in Chicago's Sunday lineup for inactive Zach LaVine

Chicago Bulls small forward Troy Brown is starting in Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown will make his seventh start this season after Zach LaVine was rested against a Timberwolves' team ranked 14th in defensive rating. Brown's Sunday projection includes 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
CHICAGO, IL

