Espinal delivers go-ahead hit, Blue Jays beat Texas Rangers 4-3

 1 day ago

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 4-3 Saturday.

George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. each had two hits, and Bichette scored twice as the Blue Jays improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2016.

Facing left-hander Brett Martin (0-1), Espinal hit for Cavan Biggio with a runner at first and two out. Speedy Raimel Tapia scored without a play at the plate on Espinal's double to left-center.

Blue Jays right-hander Trevor Richards (1-0) worked one inning for the win. Yimi García pitched the seventh, Tim Mayza worked the eighth, and Jordan Romano finished for his second save.

Romano has converted 25 consecutive save chances, matching Tom Henke's team record.

Making his Toronto debut after signing a $110 million, five-year contract last December, right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out five.

All three runs off Gausman came in the third. Former Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien hit an RBI double, Corey Seager followed with a run-scoring grounder, and Nathaniel Lowe capped the rally with an RBI single.

Guerrero and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drove in runs for Toronto in a two-run first against right-hander Dane Dunning, and the Blue Jays tied it on Bichette's first homer this season, a leadoff drive in the fifth,.

Dunning allowed three runs and five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out four.

The Rangers are 0-2 and will take on the Blue Jays again Sunday at 12:37 p.m.

