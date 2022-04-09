Magic Injury Updates: WCJ, Suggs, Bamba
The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mo Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well.
Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.
Some Notable Injuries For Sunday
- The Bulls are sitting multiple players in the final game of the season on Sunday. Nikola Vucevic (toe), Zach LaVine (rest/knee), DeMar DeRozan (rest), and Alex Caruso (back) will all miss the contest vs. the Timberwolves. In addition, Coby White is listed as doubtful (toe injury) for Sunday.
- The Lakers will again be without LeBron James , Anthony Davis , and Russell Westbrook . Carmelo Anthony will also sit out Los Angeles’ final game of the regular season.
- The Pistons will be without Cory Joseph (back) and Marvin Bagley (hip) against the Sixers.
- The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber on Sunday. They have a chance to secure the No. 3 seed with a win.
