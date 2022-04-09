The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mo Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well.

Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Some Notable Injuries For Sunday

Special Betting Offer From PointsBet

Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000

: Two risk-free bets up to $2,000 States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa

: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa Promo code: (T&C Apply)

Special Betting Offer From Fubo Sportsbook

Offer : One risk-free bet up to $1,000 + one month of free FuboTV.

: One risk-free bet up to $1,000 + one month of free FuboTV. States : Arizona, Iowa

: Arizona, Iowa Promo code: MVPBET (T&C Apply).

The post Magic Injury Updates: WCJ, Suggs, Bamba appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .