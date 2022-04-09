ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Magic Injury Updates: WCJ, Suggs, Bamba

By Chris Crouse
 1 day ago

The Magic will be missing Wendell Carter Jr. against the Heat in their final game of the season because of a wrist injury. Jalen Suggs (ankle) is out and Mo Bamba is questionable with a wrist injury as well.

Orlando is 21-60 on the season, already securing the worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Some Notable Injuries For Sunday

