Pittsburgh, PA

Capitals rally to deal Penguins fourth straight loss

 1 day ago

Tom Wilson scored a third-period tiebreaking goal Saturday to give the visiting Washington Capitals a 6-3 win over the slumping Pittsburgh Penguins and important points in the standings.

Wilson, on a blast from the left circle off goaltender Tristan Jarry’s glove, broke a 3-3 tie at 11:35 of the third period, tying his career high with his 22nd goal.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored an empty-net, short-handed goal with 1:41 left for the Capitals, and Martin Fehervary added an another empty-netter with 27 seconds left.

The Capitals (39-22-10, 88 points), sitting in a wildcard spot, pulled to within four points of the third-place Penguins (41-22-10, 92 points) in the Metropolitan Division. Washington has two games in hand.

Marcus Johansson, Dmitry Orlov and Alex Ovechkin also scored for the Capitals, who have won two in a row.

Washington goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 29 saves.

Bryan Rust, Jeff Carter and Brian Boyle scored for the Penguins, who have lost four straight games.

Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry made 39 saves.

Rust opened the scoring in an action-packed first period. Just 45 seconds into the game, after Ovechkin turned the puck over in his end, Evgeni Malkin from deep got the puck to Jake Guentzel, whose whack was stopped. Rust jumped on the rebound, making it 1-0 and giving Malkin the 700th assist of his career.

Washington responded when the puck went in off Johannson’s leg just 16 seconds later, and then Orlov gave the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 7:24 of the first period on an uncontested far-side slap shot from the left circle.

The Penguins tied it at 18:34 of the first after another turnover, by Anthony Mantha behind the net. Evan Rodrigues’ shot was stopped before Carter came sliding in and got the puck to squirt between Samsonov’s right skate and the post.

Then with 25.7 seconds left before the first intermission, Boyle reached around the front of Samsonov and scored on a sharp-angle shot, giving Pittsburgh a 3-2 lead.

Ovechkin tied it at 4:49 of the second during a five-on-three power play, driving home a signature blast from the left circle.

The tightly contested game stayed knotted until Wilson’s goal with 8:25 remaining in the third period … and immediately after the goal, Pittsburgh’s Jason Zucker and Washington’s Trevor van Riemsdyk went after each other.

–Field Level Media

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Fleury Reunion, Zucker, Jarry & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics and dive into more than just box scores. The team is gearing up for a couple huge games back-to-back against the Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines running us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins.
Pgh Hockey Now

OH MY! Penguins, Crosby Win with Amazing Goal in OT, 3-2 Over Nashville

The Pittsburgh Penguins had lost four in a row in regulation. They were finally angry and a bit critical of their performance after their Saturday 6-3 drubbing by the Washington Capitals. It didn’t look good in the first 10 minutes of the third period, either. However, Sidney Crosby set up a Penguins goal and forced overtime against the Nashville Predators at PPG Paints Arena.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Pull it Together, Playoff Scenarios

The Pittsburgh Penguins had just four shots on goal in the first 29 minutes of their win over the Nashville Predators but peppered backup goalie David Rittich with 26 shots over the remainder of the game. They pulled it together when a fifth straight defeat loomed like approaching storm clouds and, in the process, helped the Vegas Golden Knights just a wee bit. If they lost, it would have been ugly today. The Penguins also stayed far enough ahead of the Washington Capitals in the Metro Division.
Yardbarker

Capitals vs. Penguins Prediction and Odds (Pittsburgh Looking to End Three Game Slide)

The Washington Capitals head to PPH Paints Arena this afternoon to face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins. These teams have developed quite a rivalry over the last few years with all the playoff games the pair have played. The pair are also neck-and-neck in the Metropolitan Conference with the Penguins at 92 points and the Caps are 86. Washington would love nothing more than to skate into Pittsburgh and steal a couple of points from the Penguins.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Prospects: Lukas Svejkovsky Signs ELC; Shined at Pens Rookie Camp

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospects pool got a little deeper when the team signed 2020 fourth-round pick Lukas Svejkovsky to his three-year entry-level contract this week. The small-ish forward fought the uphill battle from the second-tier BCHL to the WHL, playing parts of three seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers before the Seattle Thunderbirds acquired him via trade earlier this season.
