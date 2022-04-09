25 Minutes Into Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Wind River,’ And They’re Playing “Diamonds & Gasoline” By Turnpike Troubadours

As I was winding down and having a few Busch Lights on this fine Saturday afternoon, enjoying the fact that it will no longer be dark by 6:00 for quite some time, ending my seasonal depression and getting me hype for some longer days and summer nights, I decided to scroll through Netflix and see what could be a good movie of choice to take me into the evening.

One of the first movies to pop up was Wind River, which I’ve now come to learn is a 2017 Taylor Sheridan movie, AKA the mastermind behind Yellowstone for those who don’t know.

It looked like it had a pretty good western storyline to it, and I haven’t watched anything from Sheridan that’s bad, so I thought, “Hey, might as well.”

Not to mention, it has a lot of familiar faces if you watch Yellowstone or really anything from Taylor… he likes to use many of the same actors.

Starring Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Kelsey Asbille, and more, it’s about a Wyoming hunter who works alongside an FBI agent to investigate the murder of a young woman on a Native American reservation.

Now I’m not gonna be that guy to give any spoilers, but I will say this…

I’m 25 minutes into this movie, and the first background song to play so far is no other than Turnpike Troubadours’ legendary song, “Diamonds & Gasoline,” the title track to their 2010 debut album.

And given the fact that Turnpike Troubadours literally made their comeback LAST NIGHT, it couldn’t be more appropriate.

I mean c’mon, this movie is set up for greatness already.

Here’s the trailer:

And speaking of “Diamonds & Gasoline,” here’s their performance from last night’s comeback show at Cain’s Ballroom.