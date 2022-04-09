ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating shooting at Boston gas station that left 1 dead, 1 injured

By Lisa Gresci
whdh.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting at a Boston gas station that left one man dead and another injured on Friday night. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting at the Alfa gas station on Washington Street in the city’s Roslindale...

whdh.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Woman Arrested in Oklahoma Driving Van Allegedly Filled With $3.3 Million Worth of Meth, Fentanyl, and Cocaine

A woman was arrested in Oklahoma for allegedly transporting millions of dollars worth of illegal drugs across the state. According to a press release from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Jamara Hendratta Hennings was pulled over on Feb. 22 after an Oklahoma City deputy saw she was swerving in a van on I-35. Hennings told the deputy she was driving home to Arizona after visiting friends. However, she couldn’t supply her friends’ names or where she lived in Phoenix.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

‘It’s Shocking,’ Father Accused Of Stabbing 13-Year-Old Daughter And Wife At Middleton Home

MIDDLETON (CBS) – A father identified as Paul Salvaggio is accused of stabbing his daughter and wife at a home in Middleton early Friday morning, critically wounding the 13-year-old girl. Police Chief Bill Sampson said they received a 911 call from his wife at the house on Stanley Road just after 6 a.m. for an “ongoing stabbing in progress.” Officers took the 54-year-old into custody and two people were rushed to Beverly hospital with stab wounds, a 54-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Police said they saw Salvaggio holding a large kitchen knife and he “had blood all over his hands and...
MIDDLETON, MA
Centre Daily

Police officer killed, another wounded in shootout at Motel 6, Missouri cops say

A Missouri police officer is dead and another wounded after a suspect opened fire on them at a Motel 6 in Bonne Terre, police told news outlets. The officers — Lane Burns, 30, and Garrett Worley, 28 — were responding to a call about a disturbance in one of the motel rooms around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 17, outlets reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Newlywed Virginia Beach Couple Found Gunned Down In Their Apartment And One Of The Victim's Brother Has Disappeared

A newlywed Virginia Beach couple was found gunned down in their apartment—and police are now searching for the missing brother of one of the victims. Talon Rodgers and Alisa Wash, both 23, were discovered dead in their apartment Monday night around 6:30 p.m. by Virginia Beach Police officers in what is being described as a “double homicide,” according to a statement from police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Guns#Whdh#Alfa#Sunbeam Television
FOX 61

4 arrests made in connection to 2005 shooting death of Hartford woman

HARTFORD, Conn. — Four people have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2005 murder cold case in Hartford, the state Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. In June 2005, police were called to 131 Martin Street for a report of a woman shot in front of the building. The victim, Dante Davis, who was 21 at the time, was with her boyfriend and others when armed people open fire in the area.
HARTFORD, CT
Boston

Cambridge police officer dies unexpectedly in Woburn home

The officer's death is believed to have been caused by a health issue. Cambridge Police Officer Lawrence Hudson died unexpectedly in his home in Woburn Monday morning, Cambridge police announced Tuesday. His death is still under investigation, the department said, but it is believed to have been caused by a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Man hits, shoots, kills nephew outside Cambridge District Court, DA says

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities say a man who was seeking an extension of a restraining order against his nephew struck him in a Massachusetts courthouse parking lot and then shot him multiple times. The fatal shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the parking lot behind the Cambridge District Courthouse on...
MEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

1 Killed, 1 Wounded In Roslindale Shooting On Washington Street

ROSLINDALE (CBS) — One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Washington Street in Roslindale Friday night. Both of the shooting victims were male, according to I-Team sources. Boston Police say the shooting took place around 10 p.m at a gas station near Healy Park. The victim who was wounded has injuries that police say are not life-threatening. As of Saturday morning, the shooting is still under investigation. Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden released a statement highlighting recent gun violence in Boston. “So far this year police have pulled more than 160 illegal guns off of Boston’s streets, including five loaded handguns from juveniles just this week,” said Hayden. “Now we again see the destruction guns bring, with one person dead, another wounded and bullets flying in an open-air business setting with people going about their daily routines. I urge anyone with knowledge of those involved to assist the investigation. This is a societal problem that requires a societal response.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

No Bail For Man Charged With Killing Nephew At Medford Courthouse As New Details Of Relationship Emerge

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday. Xue, 44, was in tears as he pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Somerville District Court, a day after prosecutors said he ran down 23-year-old Cong Wang with his car and then shot him to death outside Cambridge District Court in Medford. Xue was at the courthouse Thursday to get an extension of a restraining order against his nephew. According to court documents released Friday, Xue’s wife and nephew started a romantic relationship in...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Man Seriously Injured In Chinatown Carjacking; Suspect Arrested

BOSTON (CBS) – Speaking from his hospital bed at Tufts Medical Center, 64-year-old Wei Wu says he’s happy to be alive after being carjacked Thursday afternoon in Chinatown. “I wanted to stop him from stealing my car,” Wu said. Wu said he was working Thursday afternoon selling oranges on Beach Street as he does several days a week. He had just started up his car when a man came and hopped in the driver seat and began to drive away. That’s when Wu tried to stop him. “He pushed the car door and it hit me so I hurt,” Wu said....
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy