Pregnant woman shot in car with her 2-year-old in backseat, NC police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant woman with her 2-year old child in the backseat was shot in her car on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at 2700 Piedmont Circle.

Police say that the woman was sitting in the car with her child at 2700 Piedmont Circle and became involved in a domestic dispute with Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27.

Police say that at some time during the dispute, Roseborough began shooting into the woman’s vehicle striking her with gunfire several times. The 2-year-old child was not injured during the shooting.

Roseborough fled the area after the shooting, police said.

The wounded woman drove herself to Winston-Salem Fire Department Station 3 at 2995 N Liberty St. Once at the fire station she received medical attention for her injuries and called Winston-Salem police.

The woman was later taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition as her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Her unborn child’s injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

Winston-Salem police located Roseborough later in the evening in the area of 718 Johnson Circle where he was taken into custody.

Roseborough is being charged with the following:

Assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure

Assault on an unborn child

Discharging firearms in the city limits

Discharging firearms in a moving vehicle

Roseborough’s bond has been set at $250,000. The investigation into the shooting is still underway.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

