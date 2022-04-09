ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant woman shot in car with her 2-year-old in backseat, NC police say

By Brayden Stamps
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pregnant woman with her 2-year old child in the backseat was shot in her car on Friday, according to Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened at 2700 Piedmont Circle.

Pregnant woman shot during road rage incident in Lee County, deputies say

Police say that the woman was sitting in the car with her child at 2700 Piedmont Circle and became involved in a domestic dispute with Tyrone Jamel Roseborough, 27.

Police say that at some time during the dispute, Roseborough began shooting into the woman’s vehicle striking her with gunfire several times. The 2-year-old child was not injured during the shooting.

Roseborough fled the area after the shooting, police said.

The wounded woman drove herself to Winston-Salem Fire Department Station 3 at 2995 N Liberty St. Once at the fire station she received medical attention for her injuries and called Winston-Salem police.

The woman was later taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition as her injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. Her unborn child’s injuries are also considered to be non-life-threatening as well.

Winston-Salem police located Roseborough later in the evening in the area of 718 Johnson Circle where he was taken into custody.

Roseborough is being charged with the following:

  • Assault inflicting serious injury with a minor present
  • Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure
  • Assault on an unborn child
  • Discharging firearms in the city limits
  • Discharging firearms in a moving vehicle

Roseborough’s bond has been set at $250,000. The investigation into the shooting is still underway.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

