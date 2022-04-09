Toronto 4, Texas 3

TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday."We did a really good job," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Offensively, that was our best game."Guerrero's third-inning home run off Spencer Howard, the longest of Guerrero's career, built a 6-1 lead. Guerrero's home run had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.After blowing a seven-run advantage in a 10-8 loss in Friday's opener, Texas turned this game around with its biggest...

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO