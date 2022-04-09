Toronto 4, Texas 3

The Philadelphia Phillies listed Garrett Stubbs as their catcher for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Stubbs will start behind home plate Sunday and bat eighth while J.T. Realmuto catches a breather. Stubbs has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.5 fantasy points this afternoon.
The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Cavan Biggio as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Biggio will take the afternoon off while Santiago Espinal starts at second base and bats eighth in the batting order. Biggio is projected to make 434 more plate appearances this season,...
The Toronto Blue Jays did not list Alejandro Kirk as a starter for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Kirk will ride pine Sunday while Danny Jansen takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Kirk is projected to finish the season with a .250 batting average over 132 more plate...
The Masters is always one of the best weekends of the golf year. Unfortunately, this year’s major tournament hasn’t provided much excitement. Scottie Scheffler took a commanding lead in The Masters earlier this weekend, providing for not much drama on Sunday. Not yet, anyway. As of this moment,...
Kyle Wright picked up a World Series ring along with many of his Atlanta teammates, then pitched two-hit ball over six scoreless innings to lead the Braves over the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Saturday night.
The Chicago White Sox did not list Yasmani Grandal as a starter in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Grandal will catch a breather Sunday while Reese McGuire steps in behind home plate and bats eighth. Grandal is projected to make 481 more plate appearances, with 25...
Brad Miller had a solo homer and four RBIs, Jonah Heim had a two-run blast and three RBIs, and the visiting Texas Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday. Nick Solak also had a solo home run for the Rangers, who overcame a 6-1 deficit to salvage the finale of the three-game, season-opening series.
The Detroit Tigers listed Tucker Barnhart as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Barnhart will take over behind home plate as Eric Haase catches a breather. Barnhart will bat last in the Tigers' rotation today. Our models project Barnhart, who has a $2,100 salary on...
The Cleveland Guardians did not list Bobby Bradley in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Bradley will catch a breather Sunday while Owen Miller gets a start at first base and bats sixth. Bradley is projected to make 393 more plate appearances this season, with...
The Detroit Tigers listed Victor Reyes as their starter in centerfield for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Reyes will bat seventh and cover centerfield Sunday while Akil Baddoo takes a seat. Reyes is projected for 407 more plate appearances this season, with 7 home runs, 48 runs, 39...
TORONTO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Corey Seager capped a six-run fourth inning with a go-ahead single, and the Texas Rangers rallied from a five-run deficit to overcome Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 467-foot home run and beat the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday."We did a really good job," Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. "Offensively, that was our best game."Guerrero's third-inning home run off Spencer Howard, the longest of Guerrero's career, built a 6-1 lead. Guerrero's home run had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph.After blowing a seven-run advantage in a 10-8 loss in Friday's opener, Texas turned this game around with its biggest...
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not include Pavin Smith in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Smith will take a seat Sunday while Jake McCarthy plays right field and bats eighth against the Padres. Smith is projected to make 389 more plate appearances this season, with...
Comments / 0