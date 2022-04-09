ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson looks to keep winning with new staff

By Pete Iacobelli, Associated Press
 1 day ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney believes the Tigers will continue their winning ways even with half his staff new to the team or in different roles.

The biggest changes from last season occurred near the top where quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter added offensive coordinator to his duties.

Defensive assistant Wes Goodwin and safeties coach Mickey Conn were named co-defensive coordinators.

Clemson added three other new assistants in offensive line coach Thomas Austin, tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and defensive tackles coach Nick Eason.

