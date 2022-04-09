ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruby Tuesday Matthews is pregnant! Influencer announces she's expecting her first child with fiancé Shannan Dodd - eight months after suffering a tragic miscarriage

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Ruby Tuesday Matthews has announced she's pregnant with her third child - her first with fiancé Shannan Dodd.

The 27-year-old influencer confirmed the happy news on Sunday, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump as she sat surrounded by flowers.

She captioned the image with a love-heart and a rainbow - perhaps a nod to the little one being 'rainbow baby', as the news comes just eight months after she announced she had suffered a devastating miscarriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dZLqF_0f4dLStx00
Baby joy! Ruby Tuesday Matthews has announced she's pregnant with her third child - her first with fiancé Shannan Dodd (pictured)

Many of Ruby's friends were quick to comment on the gorgeous announcement, with Nadia Bartel writing: 'Soo soo happy for you,' while pregnant influencer Tammy Hembrow commented three love hearts.

Ruby shares sons Rocket, four, and Mars, three, with her ex Ryan Heywood.

In August 2021, Ruby revealed the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage in a post shared to Instagram.

She revealed that she'd kept the pregnancy secret after having complications with her second child, Mars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VThJx_0f4dLStx00
Happy: The 27-year-old influencer confirmed the happy news on Sunday, sharing a photo of her growing baby bump as she sat surrounded by flowers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NjgvP_0f4dLStx00
Newly engaged: The baby is her first with fiancé Shannon (right), who announced their engagement in late June, showing off her stunning diamond sparkler

'This is something I would have preferred to keep out of social media but the amount of questions I was getting daily asking if I was pregnant is the reason I feel the need to share,' she wrote in her caption.

'We didn't want to share as I have been through this before almost losing Mars, but sadly we lost our little boy.

'I want to be present on social media and work, as like everyone I have obligations. Please respect mine and my partners privacy, this is a topic I won't be discussing at this point in time. Thankyou for understanding.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L7hAo_0f4dLStx00
Loss: In August 2021, Ruby revealed the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage on Instagram alongside a photo showing her bump
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FAzFc_0f4dLStx00
Family: The influencer shares two sons, Rocket, four, and Mars, three, (both pictured) with her ex Ryan Heywood 

The note was signed by both Ruby and her fiancé Shannan, with their initials featured at the end.

A week prior, Ruby hinted that she's nursing a broken heart, sharing a cryptic post on Instagram Stories and telling fans she was 'taking time off' social media to look after herself.

She wrote alongside a photo of a blue sky: 'I'm hopping on here to let you know I'm taking a little time off to look after myself. Hoping to get back on track ASAP and keep connected during these odd times.'

She continued: 'But for now, like many of you, I'm just trying to keep my head above water. Life isn't fair sometimes, but it's how you deal with it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PILik_0f4dLStx00
Time: A week prior, Ruby hinted that she's nursing a broken heart, sharing a cryptic post on Instagram Stories and telling fans she was 'taking time off' social media to look after herself 

The social media star then asked her fans for privacy, saying: 'I feel lately people have had no boundaries with me and the access they think they're entitled to.

'A gentle reminder you don't know what people are going through and to treat everyone with kindness.'

Ruby celebrated her fiancé's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post last year, along with a romantic photo of them kissing at sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsx98_0f4dLStx00
'I count my lucky stars': Ruby celebrated her fiancé's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, along with a romantic photo of them kissing at sunset

She wrote: 'I still count my lucky stars I met you. You have a heart of gold and are honestly adored by everyone who knows or meets you.

'My children love you, I love you, and I feel so blessed to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy birthday.'

Ruby announced their engagement in late June, showing off her stunning diamond sparkler on her ring finger.

Just days after sharing her engagement news, she told fans she was already on the hunt for the perfect wedding dress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=230Yra_0f4dLStx00
Bridal shopping: Just days after sharing her engagement news, she told fans she was already on the hunt for the perfect wedding dress

