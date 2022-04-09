Little Mix set pulses racing in a slew of racy ensembles for an energetic performance as they kick off their Confetti tour in Belfast

They're set to travel across the UK on their new Confetti tour.

And Little Mix kicked off the travels on Saturday as they took Belfast's SSE arena by storm in an energetic performance.

The trio - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - set pulses racing as they showed off their assets, donning a slew of outfits during the evening.

They put on a colourful display for one performance, as Jade, 29, showed off her incredible figure in a highlighter green corset tutu dress with rhinestone embellishing.

She added matching heeled boots to the strapless outfit, with her caramel glazed brunette tresses in bouncy curls as they fell down her back.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Perrie stunned in a bright pink ensemble, which features a flamboyant corset detailed dress with tassels falling from the waist.

She sported the same boots as Jade, but in a hot pink colour to match her own rhinestone-clad outfit.

Perrie added elbow-length gloves, with her chest-length blonde hair in a tousled wave, sporting a floor-length pink coat at times in the performance.

Last but certainly not least, Leigh-Anne, 30, opted for a completely dramatic look in a bright orange panelled corset top, with matching shorts and a sheer trouser overlay.

She went for separate shoulder pads with a choker detail, sticking with the heeled boot theme in her own colour while her dark locks were in a half ponytail as they fell in a tight curl.

The three women all donned coats to match their respective outfits at points in the performance, with dramatic tassel details.

For another number, the Black Magic girlband looked sensational in a trio of figure-hugging jumpsuits - once again each in a different colour, decorated with large feather details.

Perrie showed off her toned physique in her baby blue all-in-one, with diamanté detailing all over and mesh cut-outs.

Leigh-Anne looked gorgeous in a yellow number, showing off some skin underneath with mesh panel detailing.

While Jade went hot pink for her ensemble, which included full length gloves and heeled boots.

The trio then changed into glitzy numbers with sheer panel detailing that left little to the imagination.

Perrie could be seen as she strutted her stuff in a red embellished number as she danced in a raunchy routine with a chair.

The girls put on an energetic performance for their first tour performance, which celebrates their studio album Confetti.

It is the final tour that the trio will embark on before working on their solo careers, following the departure of Jesy Nelson from the former quartet in 2021.

They took to Twitter to announce that after the Confetti tour was the perfect time to kick off their break.

In the tweet, which they posted in December, the band explained: 'We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.'

