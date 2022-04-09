ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Mix set pulses racing in a slew of racy ensembles for an energetic performance as they kick off their Confetti tour in Belfast

By Kenzi Devine For Mailonline
 1 day ago

They're set to travel across the UK on their new Confetti tour.

And Little Mix kicked off the travels on Saturday as they took Belfast's SSE arena by storm in an energetic performance.

The trio - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - set pulses racing as they showed off their assets, donning a slew of outfits during the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ou3ch_0f4dLFfk00
Peachy: Little Mix - made up of Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - set pulses racing in a slew of racy ensembles for an energetic performance on Saturday as they kicked off their Confetti tour in Belfast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KqnqR_0f4dLFfk00
Work it: The trio set pulses racing as they showed off their assets, donning a slew of outfits during the evening

They put on a colourful display for one performance, as Jade, 29, showed off her incredible figure in a highlighter green corset tutu dress with rhinestone embellishing.

She added matching heeled boots to the strapless outfit, with her caramel glazed brunette tresses in bouncy curls as they fell down her back.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old Perrie stunned in a bright pink ensemble, which features a flamboyant corset detailed dress with tassels falling from the waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IE12f_0f4dLFfk00
Racy! The group could be seen in glitzy ensembles with sheer mesh panels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNn0H_0f4dLFfk00
Eye-popping: Perrie wowed in a daring red number with a thong style sequin bodysuit and voluminous netting at the back
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMZ3Z_0f4dLFfk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gtthd_0f4dLFfk00
Energetic: She sang her heart out as she took to the stage with her bandmates dancing beside her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ntXw_0f4dLFfk00
Jaw-dropping: Perrie made sure to put on a raunchy display on a chair 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nVZx_0f4dLFfk00
Hotting up: She flaunted her peachy bottom with the sexy dance moves 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j1B5O_0f4dLFfk00
Sultry: The girl group pulled out all the stops as they ensure to wow their audience

She sported the same boots as Jade, but in a hot pink colour to match her own rhinestone-clad outfit.

Perrie added elbow-length gloves, with her chest-length blonde hair in a tousled wave, sporting a floor-length pink coat at times in the performance.

Last but certainly not least, Leigh-Anne, 30, opted for a completely dramatic look in a bright orange panelled corset top, with matching shorts and a sheer trouser overlay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqBAI_0f4dLFfk00
Girl power: Switching up their looks they donned the same ensemble in a different colourway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UMBXl_0f4dLFfk00
Such fun! Jade, 29 flashed her washboards abs in a hot pink embellished catsuit 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsdyT_0f4dLFfk00
Neon: They put on a colourful display for one performance, as Jade showed off her incredible figure in a highlighter green corset tutu dress with rhinestone embellishing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05JFhM_0f4dLFfk00
Extravagant: Meanwhile, Perrie stunned in a bright pink ensemble, which features a flamboyant corset detailed dress with tassels falling from the waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qt55t_0f4dLFfk00
Stylish: Leigh-Anne, 30, opted for a completely dramatic look in a bright orange panelled corset top, with matching shorts and a sheer trouser overlay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NO21z_0f4dLFfk00
Matching: The three women all donned coats to match their respective outfits at points in the performance, with dramatic tassel detail
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDX17_0f4dLFfk00
Quick change: For another number, the Black Magic girlband looked sensational in a trio of figure-hugging jumpsuits - once again each in a different colour, each decorated with large feather details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2CLW_0f4dLFfk00
Stunning: Perrie dazzled in a pale blue outfit as her long blonde locks flowed behind her 

She went for separate shoulder pads with a choker detail, sticking with the heeled boot theme in her own colour while her dark locks were in a half ponytail as they fell in a tight curl.

The three women all donned coats to match their respective outfits at points in the performance, with dramatic tassel details.

For another number, the Black Magic girlband looked sensational in a trio of figure-hugging jumpsuits - once again each in a different colour, decorated with large feather details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44G2Iu_0f4dLFfk00
Lively: Jade twerked on a backing dancer as she donned a pair of baggy tulle trousers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrgOa_0f4dLFfk00
Change: The girls donned an array of quirky ensembles as they switched up their outfits throughout the show
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeICF_0f4dLFfk00
On the bench! Little Mix were joined by a group of dancer as they performed on some bleachers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Boqjv_0f4dLFfk00
Stylish: Perrie showcased her taut abs in a PVC bra and matching baggy trousers 

Perrie showed off her toned physique in her baby blue all-in-one, with diamanté detailing all over and mesh cut-outs.

Leigh-Anne looked gorgeous in a yellow number, showing off some skin underneath with mesh panel detailing.

While Jade went hot pink for her ensemble, which included full length gloves and heeled boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejN38_0f4dLFfk00
Queen! Leigh-Anne could be seen in a striking green and black striped ensemble complete with a dramatic headpiece 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tbrp_0f4dLFfk00
Incredible: Perrie sat on a throne as she belted out the bands hit songs

The trio then changed into glitzy numbers with sheer panel detailing that left little to the imagination.

Perrie could be seen as she strutted her stuff in a red embellished number as she danced in a raunchy routine with a chair.

The girls put on an energetic performance for their first tour performance, which celebrates their studio album Confetti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aziwL_0f4dLFfk00
Sensational: Perrie showed off her toned physique in her baby blue all-in-one, with diamanté detailing all over and mesh cut-outs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tjytf_0f4dLFfk00
Striking: Little Mix later covered up in statement net outfits with hundreds of tiered layers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ue1qY_0f4dLFfk00
Quirky: They were lowered onto the stage in the eye-catching neon ensembles 

It is the final tour that the trio will embark on before working on their solo careers, following the departure of Jesy Nelson from the former quartet in 2021.

They took to Twitter to announce that after the Confetti tour was the perfect time to kick off their break.

In the tweet, which they posted in December, the band explained: 'We feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykyWq_0f4dLFfk00
Sunshine: While Leigh-Anne looked gorgeous in a yellow number, showing off some skin underneath with mesh panel detailing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNpEe_0f4dLFfk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5WvB_0f4dLFfk00
Time apart: It is the final tour that the trio will embark on before working on their solo careers as they took to Twitter to announce that after the Confetti tour was the perfect time to kick off their break

