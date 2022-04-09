ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Wine may get more expensive – here’s why

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sEpib_0f4dLC1Z00

(NEXSTAR) — As Americans deal with rising costs on ordinary food items, one alcoholic treat may also come at a higher price soon.

Global efforts to move away from Russian oil and energy amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine have led to surging fuel prices — and wine bottles are now more expensive to make.

“The cost of glass bottles in the U.S. has risen by as much as 20%, according to some brand owners, although most operators have seen much more modest price increases,” said Stephen Rannekleiv, global strategist in the beverages division of financial services company Rabobank, according to MarketWatch .

Betty White’s estate to hit auction block after world tour

The U.S. Energy Information Administration explains the glass manufacturing industry is among the most energy-intensive, with the majority of fuel coming from natural gas. New York Mercantile Exchange data found the war in Ukraine has affected European wineries more than American companies, likely due to proximity and reliance on Russian supplies, Marketwatch reports.

Wineries in Europe saw a more than 500% increase in natural gas costs since last year. Meanwhile, American natural gas prices rose from around $2.56 in March 2021 to $4.69 in March 2022.

Rannekleiv wrote in Rabobank’s Q2 wine outlook that that some glass suppliers could implement additional price increases as the year goes on, too.

If all else fails, there’s always boxed wine, which in addition to its affordability is also more eco-friendly. It’s estimated the average box of wine contains about the same amount as one bottle of vino.

Wine Spectator sommelier Dr. Vinny explains: “The wines can be as good as their bottled contemporaries… As an added bonus, boxed wines are usually made from recycled materials , and weighing less than glass, they can have a lighter impact on the environment.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White
WFLA

Audi torn in half after hitting tree in Polk County

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Lakeland man died Saturday morning after hitting a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP said the 47-year-old driver was heading north on State Road 549 around 3:20 a.m. when he lost control of his Audi, just north of South Lake Silver Drive. The Audi ended up hitting […]
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Wine#Wine Bottles#Wine Spectator#Food Drink#Beverages#Nexstar#Americans#Russian#Rabobank#European#Affordab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Here's Why You May See An Increase In Oatly Product Prices

Grocery bills will grow bigger for some plant-based milk drinkers as Oatly looks to raise the price of their products. As Marketing Dive reports, the company is doing so to offload the increased production costs that come with rising oat prices, which is not so much due to inflation as much as a diminished supply. Food Business News writes that droughts caused 2021 to have the lowest amount of oats grown on record, and also that the demand for oat-based products have increased due to the provided health benefits. "[Production] approaching half of what was needed," Steve Eilertson, president and chairman of Grain Millers, explained. "Much of this deterioration happened late in the growing season and really caught a lot of people by surprise."
BUSINESS
WFLA

WFLA

55K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy