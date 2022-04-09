ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, NY

Police: 33-year-old man fatally shot in Bridgeport; 2 others injured

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LP2v8_0f4dLAG700

Police: 33-year-old man fatally shot in Bridgeport; 2 others injured

Police say a man was fatally shot in at the Bridgeport Innovation Center early Saturday morning.

Officers reported to 955 Connecticut Ave. around 4 a.m. where they found 33-year-old Michael Yon with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridgeport police say there were other 911 calls about two more gunshot-wound victims sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal surveyed the crime scene Saturday, hinting that President Joe Biden will take a “significant step” this coming week to fight gun violence on the federal level.

"Enough is enough. Gun violence prevention must be a priority and that's why I anticipate on Monday the president will have a major announcement,” said Blumenthal.

East End City Councilman Ernie Newton says he also plans to act by trying to reduce gun violence on the local level.

"And I plan on meeting with the owner of this facility because he's got to do a better job of who he rents his places out to,” said Newton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576 -TIPS

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: 16-year-old killed, 2 other teens wounded in shooting

Police say three teens were shot, one fatally, outside a Bronx high school Friday afternoon. According to police, two men were involved in a dispute when one man pulled out a firearm and discharged it. Two 16-year-old females were hit, one fatally, along with a 17-year-old male. Police were called...
BRONX, NY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, NY
Bridgeport, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
News 12

Woman, 40, killed in apparent hit-and-run in Bridgeport

A 40-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a what a witness described as a hit-and-run crash in Bridgeport. Bridgeport police say they received a call around 3 a.m. about a motor vehicle accident with a person struck. Police found an unresponsive female on Boston Avenue between Remington Street and Dover Street.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Keith Hanson
PIX11

Police ID suspect in deadly stabbing at Bronx apartment

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD on Thursday released a photo of a man they say repeatedly stabbed a man in the Bronx last month.  Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old George Akino. He’s wanted in connection with the stabbing death of Edwin Acevedo on March 7. The 30-year-old was found unconscious and unresponsive […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gun Violence#Det
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

4 charged in 2005 Hartford cold case

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people are facing charges in connection with a 2005 fatal shooting of a woman in Hartford, the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice announced Thursday. Dante Davis, 21, was standing on Martin Street just after 11 p.m. on June 21, 2005, with her boyfriend and other people when the suspects […]
News 12

News 12

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy