Police: 33-year-old man fatally shot in Bridgeport; 2 others injured

Police say a man was fatally shot in at the Bridgeport Innovation Center early Saturday morning.

Officers reported to 955 Connecticut Ave. around 4 a.m. where they found 33-year-old Michael Yon with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bridgeport police say there were other 911 calls about two more gunshot-wound victims sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal surveyed the crime scene Saturday, hinting that President Joe Biden will take a “significant step” this coming week to fight gun violence on the federal level.

"Enough is enough. Gun violence prevention must be a priority and that's why I anticipate on Monday the president will have a major announcement,” said Blumenthal.

East End City Councilman Ernie Newton says he also plans to act by trying to reduce gun violence on the local level.

"And I plan on meeting with the owner of this facility because he's got to do a better job of who he rents his places out to,” said Newton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576 -TIPS