Tenants call out landlord: Conditions at Crown Heights apartment are 'inhumane'

Crown Heights residents held a rally on Saturday to raise awareness about conditions they called "inhumane" inside their apartments.

Speakers at the rally say as of April 4, the 34-unit building at 1018 Eastern Parkway has 289 open violations from Housing Preservation and Development.

News 12 reached out to the new management at the building and is waiting to hear back.

News 12's Brittany Cadet spoke with residents at the scene.