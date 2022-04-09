ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boebert praised, voting machines criticized at Colorado Republicans' state assembly

By Karin Zeitvogel, The Pueblo Chieftain
 1 day ago

Editor's note : This story has been updated.

Colorado Republicans roared their approval of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and showed their lingering distrust of electronic voting systems as they gathered Saturday to select more candidates to contest the June primaries.

Boebert, who represents Congressional District 3, which includes Pueblo, in the U.S. House of Representatives, got rousing cheers as she addressed the crowd of nearly 4,000 at the World Arena Ice Hall in Colorado Springs shortly after the assembly was gaveled in by the party's state chairwoman, Kristi Burton Brown.

"Democrats are scared, they're asleep, and we are awake and not 'woke'," Boebert said.

"The left has tried to cancel us, they have tried to silence us, but we can't be silenced," she said, drawing more cheers.

"And cancel culture is nothing new ... They even tried to cancel Jesus, but you can't cancel God," she said.

Boebert is running for reelection in the November polls but is expected to face a primary challenge from at least one Republican.

State Sen. Don Coram, from Montrose, filed a petition with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office by the March 15 deadline, with the required number of signatures, to run for the House seat held by Boebert. Candidates for a seat in the House of Representatives need at least 1,500 signatures on their petitions.

Another candidate who had announced she intended to challenge Boebert, business owner Marina Zimmerman from Arboles in Archuleta County, was not set to be on the ballot for the Republican primaries on June 28 as of Saturday morning. She failed to secure enough signatures or votes from delegates from District 3.

"Well I guess I should have paid to get my petition signed!" Zimmerman said on Twitter. But by the end of the day, she said she was on the ballot, and pledged to unseat Boebert.

More: 'Embarrassing to Colorado and the nation': Boebert roasted for State of the Union outbursts

Boebert is a divisive figure, even in her own party, but it was hard to see who might be able to beat her in the primary. People came up to thank her and have pictures taken with her before the assembly got underway — at least half an hour later than scheduled as long lines of people waited to get through security and into the arena.

Many appeared to hang on her every word as she asked rhetorical questions and made accusations during her speech, playing to the audience.

"Who wants to fire Nancy Pelosi? ... We are going to expose how compromised Joe Biden is ... We are going to investigate Dr. Fauci," she pledged.

She mentioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg "as he tried to chestfeed" — a reference to Buttigieg taking parental leave after welcoming twins to his family.

While Boebert's fiery speech revved up the audience, an announcement that votes for primary candidates and on six resolutions would be tallied by electronic voting machines was met with loud boos and a motion to suspend the rules and allow voting to be by paper ballot.

Many Republicans believe that fraud involving electronic voting machines robbed former President Donald Trump of victory in the 2020 elections.

The proposed paper ballots would be color-coded and watermarked, said a man in a cowboy hat who read out a motion to switch from machines to paper. Official results would be announced no later than April 16, at which time the assembly would be adjourned, he said.

But  Burton Brown noted that switching to paper would "delay the assembly by an extremely long period of time."

"We need to select candidates and vote on six resolutions ... and we don't have this building until midnight," she said.

Switching from electronic voting to paper ballots would "greatly jeopardize the ability of this assembly to select our candidates," she said, calling on Colorado Republicans to stop fighting amongst themselves so the party can "beat the Democrats in November."

Those in favor of paper ballots were asked to stand. Very few did, and the motion was dismissed. A second vote was held minutes later after a delegate said people had misunderstood what they were voting for the first time.

More: ‘They’re trying to tear down democracy’: Colorado county clerks call on critics to provide proof of election fraud

That one, too, failed to secure a three-fourths majority vote for paper ballots, which many Republicans see as the antidote to the alleged manipulation of electronic voting systems.

Although no evidence has been provided to back up those claims of election fraud, Republican lawmakers in at least six states have introduced bills that would require ballots to be counted by hand instead of electronically.

At Saturday's assembly, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters, who was indicted last month over her role in a security breach of voting machines, got onto the primary ballot for the Colorado secretary of state. Sixty percent of delegates at the assembly voted for Peters.

State Rep. Ron Hanks, who has also questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election result, was also selected by Colorado Republicans to contest the primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Michael Bennet.

Karin Zeitvogel can be contacted at kzeitvogel@chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Boebert praised, voting machines criticized at Colorado Republicans' state assembly

Comments / 67

Nuff Said
1d ago

Qbert hasn't passed 1 single piece of sponsored legislation to help her district. But she's great at showboating and shaking her tailfeathers.

Reply(5)
43
75ct
1d ago

come together Colorado and let's vote this ..........person out .need someone for Colorado and for her bull ........,No vote, from me on this one.

Reply(1)
33
It's Hilarious
1d ago

🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣😅😂😂😅😭 What Has She Done? ILL tell you what She Didn't Do. She Didn't Vote to pass a Bill to Make it Easier For Children Bone Marrow Trancipients to get Donors. She Didn't Help the Farmers. What DID SHE DO? NAME ONE THING? ILL WAIT?

Reply(1)
29
