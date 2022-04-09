ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Quioto, Camacho spark CF Montreal to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Romell Quioto scored into an empty net in the 81st minute and CF Montreal rallied late to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in MLS action on Saturday.

Quioto netted the game-winner for Montreal (2-3-1) when he stole the ball from Carlos Coronel after catching the Red Bulls keeper way out in front of the net trying to clear the ball.

Omir Fernandez staked New York (3-2-1) to a 1-0 lead with a goal in the 14th minute. The lead held until Rudy Camacho pulled Montreal even with a goal in the 71st minute.

The Red Bulls outshot Montreal 14-9 with a 5-3 advantage in shots on goal.

Sebastian Breza saved four of the five shots he faced for Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Harrison, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
