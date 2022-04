(INDIANAPOLIS) – Police departments have three months to get ready for the end of Indiana’s gun permit requirement. Governor Holcomb signed the permitless carry bill last month, over objections from State Police Superintendent Doug Carter. Holcomb says Carter has been reaching out to the 20 states which have already repealed their permit requirements — and to Vermont, which never had one. He says state police will advise local departments on what those states did to adjust.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO