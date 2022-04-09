ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

By Robert Puente, Samantha Cortese, Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo, Bobby Gonzalez
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Other popular comics also set records at this...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Rare Copy of Marvel Comics No.1 Sells for $2.4 Million at Auction

Want to own a piece of Marvel history? According to CNN, a rare "pay copy" of Marvel Comics No. 1 that was originally published in 1939 just netted over $2.4 million dollars at auction. That's right, for one issue of a comic. But, to be fair, a pay copy means that there are notes in there on how much the artists would be paid. Publisher Lloyd Jacquet's notes about the work that Frank Paul did on the cover are in there in pencil. Those kinds of additions add a historic value to the comic.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Marvel Captain America With Prototype Shield Funko Pop Launches As an Exclusive

It's been nearly 11 years since Steve Rogers first picked up the vibranium shield from Howard Stark in Captain America: The First Avenger. It's an understatement to say that a lot has happened since then, but you can relive those Phase One days of the MCU with this new Funko Pop. It features Steve Rogers in his solider uniform, holding the prototype shield which is presented with a metallic finish.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel Preview: Captain America/Iron Man #5

The time for the final showdown has come, but nothing is as it seems. As Captain America and Iron Man race to stop the cataclysm that Veronica Eden has put in motion, they realize that they may have missed a few red flags elsewhere…and an innocent person is about to pay the price.
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Captain America#Fantastic Four#Auction#Tales Of Suspense
ComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Confirms Deadpool 3 Adding Former Cast Member to MCU Movie

Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson isn't the only character carrying over from the first two Deadpool movies when the Merc with a Mouth finally debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to a tweet made by the star over the weekend, it looks like Leslie Uggams will return in the threequel as well. Uggams, of course, plays Deadpool supporter and roommate Blind Al in both Deadpool and Deadpool 2.
MOVIES
EW.com

Avengers Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans to reunite in new movie

Captain America and Black Widow are together again. Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson have set their next joint cinematic adventure after years of playing opposite each other in Disney's Marvel movies. The pair are set to star in a new film, Project Artemis, which was just acquired by Apple in a highly competitive situation, EW has learned.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Finally Introducing A Long-Awaited Cosmic Hero

Although 2011’s Thor brought cosmic elements into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, that corner of the superhero franchise opened up fully with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy in 2014. Cut to today, characters like the Skrulls and Eternals have expanded the cosmic side of the MCU in big ways, and now a long-awaited, space-faring superhero from Marvel Comics lore is finally jumping into the mix. Get ready for the live-action debut of Richard Rider, a.k.a. Nova, one of James Gunn’s favorite Marvel characters.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Robert Downey Jr. Movie Series Coming to Netflix

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may exist almost exclusively on Disney+, but fan-favorite star and franchise originator Robert Downey Jr. is about to have a big presence on Netflix. On Wednesday, Netflix released the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to the streamer's roster through the month of April, and one of Downey's other popular franchises is on its way. The Sherlock Holmes movies starring Downey and Jude Law will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Shopping
ComicBook

Avengers: Endgame's Sebastian Stan Says Movie was "Tough to Shoot" for One Big Reason

Next month marks three years since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters, and it's still a big topic of discussion for Marvel fans and stars alike. Pretty much every big name in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has stories to share about their time making the iconic film, and the latest tidbit comes from Sebastian Stan. Stan first joined the MCU as Bucky Barnes when Captain America: The First Avenger was released in 2011, and he went on to appear in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and most recently starred in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Black Panther. During a recent chat with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stan revealed why Endgame was "tough to shoot."
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

All-Out Avengers will be Marvel's fourth Avengers ongoing series

Even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes are assembling in a fourth Avengers ongoing title. The Avengers are Earth's Mightiest Heroes, but even they can't always get by with just one squad of heroes. Case in point, Marvel has announced a fourth Avengers ongoing series titled All-Out Avengers. The publisher hasn't...
COMICS
BGR.com

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever might include a surprise Avenger cameo

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever finally opens on November 11th. The production faced various delays that prompted speculation about Marvel moving the film’s release to early 2023. However, it looks like filming has wrapped, and the team is moving on to post-production. News that Marvel is done filming Black Panther 2 came from a surprising source, teasing an exciting cameo for Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Black Panther 2: While Anthony Mackie Says He’s Not In The Sequel, Captain America Is Hyping Up Wakanda Forever

The MCU is always growing, and there are a few upcoming Marvel movies that fans can’t wait to finally see arrive. Chief among them is Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2, which has the pressure of honoring both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. And while Anthony Mackie says he’s not in the sequel, the new Captain America is hyping up the contents of Wakanda Forever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Appears in New Photo for Avengers: Quantum Encounter

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Deadpool Star Ryan Reynolds Makes Netflix History With The Adam Project

Ryan Reynolds recently made Netflix history thanks to the success of his latest Netflix movie release, The Adam Project. Within the first three weeks of its release, the sci-fi film about a time-travelling fighter pilot who crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future, climbed into the the top 10 most popular English-language Netflix Original movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

How Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy Convinced Disney to Let Them Use a Lightsaber and Captain America’s Shield in ‘Free Guy’

Click here to read the full article. In the best visual effects Oscar race, the underdog is Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy.” Despite being set in a virtual world, the film was made for $100 million with an even smaller budget for VFX. But that didn’t prevent the film’s visual effects supervisor Swen Gillberg from delivering some of the best VFX sequences this year, as Ryan Reynold’s character Guy is thrust into the world of Free City, a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired gaming world. “Free Guy” is an easter egg treasure trove, but perhaps the biggest is the nod to Captain America, Star...
MOVIES
aiptcomics

Marvel First Look: Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War Alpha #1

Hulk and Thor have both undergone massive changes recently, but one thing remains constant—their heated rivalry! When mysterious circumstances bring them into conflict once more, will the God of Thunder be able to triumph against a Bruce Banner who can now control his rage? Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of both characters, this epic five-part crossover between the THOR and HULK series starts here in this oversized Alpha issue, brought to you by creators Donny Cates and Martin Coccolo! Key mysteries from both series will be revealed, as well as shocking consequences for the future of both characters!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star addresses Marvel future

Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter star James D'Arcy has talked about his potential Marvel future. The actor played Edwin Jarvis throughout Agent Carter, opposite Hayley Atwell's titular character, and appeared for a cameo in the same role in Joe and Anthony Russo's Endgame. "I loved the experience, and I was...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Has a New Kingpin

We're talking spoilers for Marvel's Devil's Reign #6 below! A recurring storyline throughout Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's run on Daredevil is the character of Byron "Butch" Pharris, the bastard son of none other than Wilson Fisk. A bit-player in the Hell's Kitchen crime scene, previously just a henchman for The Owl, Butch has been kept at a distance from his father despite having ambitions of becoming a new Kingpin of Crime in New York City. Now with the final chapter of the Devil's Reign crossover having arrived, Butch seems poised to get exactly what he wants.
TV SERIES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy