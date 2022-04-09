First issue of Captain America comic sells for $3.1M

There's a whole lot of exciting content to look forward to from Marvel Studios ranging from new episodes of Moon Knight on Disney+ to next month's long-awaited release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In addition to the films and shows, there are also some Marvel-related vacation destinations. Not only did Marvel just open the Avengers Campus in California Adventure, but Epcot in Orlando will soon see the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. There's also some excitement coming to Disney's newest cruise line, Disney Wish. It was recently announced that some big Marvel stars will be featured in the ship's Avengers: Quantum Encounter, including Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd. A new photo features Rudd doing some work in costume for the attraction.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO