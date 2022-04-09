ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paid suspension for LA State Police 2nd-in-command good decision, says lawmaker leading inquiry

By Jeff Palermo
 1 day ago

Houma Representative Tanner Magee, who chairs a special Louisiana House committee investigating the 2019 Louisiana State Police custody death of Ronald Greene, says it was an appropriate decision by Colonel Lamar Davis to put LSP’s second in command on administrative leave.

Magee says Lt. Colonel Doug Cain should not be actively working if he’s under investigation for having his cell phone data cleared.

“We never really understood how you can do an internal affairs investigation of like the second most powerful person if he’s in the building all day long,” said Magee.

Cain is under scrutiny for having his state-issued cellphone’s memory wiped in 2020, as facts about Greene’s death while being arrested by troopers in Union Parish began coming to light. Magee says Cain’s appearance before the committee – wherein he refused to answer direct questions due to an internal investigation – was a bad look for Louisiana State Police.

“While I think it was clearly in response to our committee grilling him about how bad it looked that he seemed like he was just trying to avoid answering questions,” said Magee.

Magee feels Cain and other players in the Ronald Greene story should have been under an LSP internal investigation months ago; not just recently. He says the whole thing has “been bizarre from the get-go.”

“If they are going to make it legitimate, this is the perfect step, I hope they are doing it to further hide the ball,” said Magee.

