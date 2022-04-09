ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What are the Falcons' going to do with Grady Jarrett?

By Dominic Choroski, The Jon Chuckery Show
The front office can avoid the word as much as they want, but the Atlanta Falcons are in a rebuild. A team that just traded away its greatest player in franchise history, Matt Ryan, for a third round pick and is set to have a ton of cap space to spend next season is a textbook rebuild scenario.

So what does that mean for star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett?

Many believe that Jarrett is another prime trade candidate. A nearly 30-year old DT, who is still a good player but hasn't had the same production since his 2019 season where he wrapped up 7.5 sacks and 69 total tackles, doesn't seem to be the type of player a team looking to rebuild would keep.

That being said, Owner Arthur Blank recently spoke openly about wanting to extend Jarrett, akin to how they extended Jake Matthews. That begs the question if they want to, why haven't they?

This is the same team that extended Younghoe Koo, Jake Matthews, and even had an extension deal on the table for Matt Ryan before trading him after missing out on the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

Cap room won't be an issue as they are projected to have $113 million in cap space next year.

Jon Chuckery spoke today on the "Jon Chuckery Show" and while Chuckery wants the Falcons to keep Jarrett, he believes the DT wants to hit the open market and experience the "wooing" of teams bringing him in and possibly playing for a contender.

That would be the worst case scenario for the Falcons, as they would lose one of their best defenders for nothing. A decision needs to be made and soon. Clock is ticking Atlanta.

