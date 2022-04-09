ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

GOP candidate: gay rights ‘different’ from civil rights

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Brad Dress
WLNS
WLNS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWhAo_0f4dI9dg00

( The Hill ) — Georgia congressional candidate Vernon Jones (R) on Thursday argued that gay rights should not be compared to civil rights for people of color because being gay is a choice.

In an interview with former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his podcast “War Room,” Jones argued that the civil rights movement for African Americans and the civil rights movement for the LGBT community are “two different things.”

“Civil rights for Blacks and civil rights for gays are two different things,” Jones told Bannon. “I don’t know what you are unless you tell me what you are if you’re gay. But when I walk into that room, you can tell that I’m Black from cradle to grave. Let’s not get that confused.”

Bottleneck: The border problems left behind by Title 42

Jones, who is running for a U.S. House seat in Georgia’s 10th district, has been endorsed by former President Trump.

He told Bannon that members of the LGBT community could change their identity.

“They can actually change. You can go from being straight to being gay to being transgender and all these other genders,” Jones continued. “But when you’re Black, I don’t have a choice. I don’t have a choice. So to compare the two … it rubs me the wrong way.”

Jones initially launched a bid for Georgia governor but announced in February he was dropping out of the race after he met with Trump and the former president had endorsed former Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) for governor.

LGBT rights, specifically revolving around the transgender community, have become a key issue in the lead up to the 2022 midterms.

Republican-led state legislatures across the country have introduced or passed bills that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Idaho Supreme Court temporarily halts abortion ban

States including Florida, Utah and Alabama have passed legislation that would ban transgender women and girls from participating on the sports team that corresponds with their gender identity.

During Thursday’s interview, Jones accused Democrats of “breaking down the moral fiber and fabric of the African American community” with woke ideology.

“To see what’s happening now, it’s un-American,” Jones added. “It’s going to take conservative African Americans to save the Republican party. Because they saved us from slavery.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

DeWitt police officer that drew gun on Black teen charged

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An off-duty DeWitt police officer that followed a Black teenager that was delivering newspapers now faces felony charges from Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.  Vorce is charged with the following in Clinton County’s 65A District Court: assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault), a felony punishable by up to 4 years […]
DEWITT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Florida State
City
Gay, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Georgia Society
State
Utah State
Local
Georgia Government
rolling out

Black Twitter alarmed as Herschel Walker leads Sen. Raphael Warnock in polls

The Black electorate is disquieted after learning that former Georgia football legend Herschel Walker is leading junior Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Walker, a right-wing conservative who adores former President Donald Trump, is enjoying a slight advantage over Warnock in the Georgia Senate race, according to a The Hill/Emerson College poll. The organizers reportedly surveyed 1,013 Georgia registered voters from April 1-3, according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Alabama Enacts Law Making It a Felony to Provide Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Teens

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed off on a bill Friday afternoon that makes it a felony for parents or doctors to provide gender-affirming care to transgender kids. Ivey, a Republican, signed S.B. 184 into law, meaning it is now a crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $15,000 for a doctor to prescribe puberty blockers and hormone therapies, or perform gender-affirming surgeries in people under age 19. Parents who aide in helping their child get that care can also be charged with a felony.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Person
David Perdue
Daily Mail

'With all the people dying in Ukraine?' Nancy Pelosi snaps at reporter asking about the COVID relief left out of the spending bill - and then asks for DOUBLE the funding

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi grew frustrated with a reporter who repeatedly asked her about Covid relief aid as she reminded him that 'people are dying' in Ukraine. 'This'll be your third time,' the California Democrat told NBC News and Punchbowl journalist Jake Sherman when he said that he wanted to ask about Covid relief aid, which was left out of the 2022 budget bill.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Gay Rights#Gay People#Transgender Rights#Lgbt Rights#Racism#Gop#African Americans#Lgbt#House
WLNS

Legal Edge: Update on 2017 slayings of Indiana teens

DELPHI, Ind. (WLNS) – There are new developments in the Delphi murders case that involves two Indiana teens that were killed while hiking in 2017. Police are reportedly questioning an accused pedophile who they say ran a fake social media account that made contact with one of the girls prior to their deaths.
DELPHI, IN
WLNS

Family interpreter: Video shows officer shoot man in back of head

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer this week, is demanding video that shows what happened be released right away. “(Lyoya’s father) Peter wants the video out and Peter wants justice,” Siku said. “He wants...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Spun

Herschel Walker No-Showed His First Major Debate Saturday

Herschel Walker, the former football star turned political candidate, followed through on his promise this weekend to no-show at the debates for his U.S. Senate race. The first major debate for the Republican U.S. Senate race in Georgia was held on Saturday. Walker was a no-show. “Former football great Herschel...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WLNS

Apparent body pulled from Grand River

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – What appears to be a body has been pulled from the Grand River. Several Lansing police crews were there and while no official details have been released, our photographer on the scene says they pulled what appeared to be a body from the river and loaded a body bag onto a […]
MSNBC

Lindsey Graham congratulates Judge Jackson with an odd attack ad

Four days ago, at 1:53 p.m. eastern, the Senate formally confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court. It was about six hours later, at 8:12 p.m. eastern, when Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham congratulated the first Black woman ever confirmed to the nation’s highest court by releasing an attack ad.
CONGRESS & COURTS
cbs19news

Civil rights group asks to join Virginia redistricting suit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia civil rights group wants to join a lawsuit seeking to force new state House of Delegates elections this year. But on Monday, a judge said the court must first decide whether the Democratic activist who brought the suit has legal standing to sue. Paul...
VIRGINIA STATE
WLNS

WLNS

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy