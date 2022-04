A Washington school district is pushing gender identity on 7-year-old kids. They even asked the children for their personal pronouns. The Edmonds School District developed lesson plans on self-identity that includes the claim that sometimes, gender does not exist. Other times, a person can have two genders. First graders learn about the “nonbinary experience” and teachers are told to ask students to list their gender identities so that “gender nonconforming” students can feel more comfortable.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO