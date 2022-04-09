ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, NJ

Quioto, Camacho spark CF Montreal to 2-1 win over Red Bulls

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 1 day ago

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) -- Romell Quioto scored into an empty net in the 81st minute and CF Montreal rallied late to defeat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 in MLS action on Saturday....

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

LA Galaxy vs. Los Angeles FC prediction, odds, line: Soccer expert reveals 2022 MLS picks, bets for April 9

The LA Galaxy look to hand the visiting Los Angeles FC its first loss of the 2022 MLS Season when the teams resume their rivalry, known as El Trafico, on Saturday. The Galaxy (3-0-2) have recorded five wins and five draws in 13 meetings with LAFC after going 1-2-0 in the 2021 season series. Third in the Western Conference, the Galaxy posted a 3-1 victory against Portland last Sunday. The LAFC (4-1-0) leads the West and is one of three remaining unbeaten teams after defeating Orlando City SC 4-2 last weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

Revolution Fall To Inter Miami CF 3-2

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (NE REVOLUTION) – The New England Revolution (1-4-1, 4 pts.) were defeated on the road, 3-2, at Inter Miami CF (1-4-1; 4 pts.) on Saturday. Homegrown Player Justin Rennicks scored his first career MLS goal in the 11th minute and Carles Gil converted from the penalty spot in the 67th minute, but a hat trick from Miami’s Leonardo Campana tilted the result in favor of the hosts. Rennicks opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute as the Revolution Academy product scored his first MLS goal, directing home a DeJuan Jones cross with a clever first-touch...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison, NJ
Sports
State
New York State
City
Harrison, NJ
FOX Sports

Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves.
NEWARK, NJ
FOX2Now

Blues roll past Islanders 6-1 for fifth straight win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored twice in a 96-second span in the second period to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 6-1 win over the New York Islanders. The Blues won their fifth in a row and have earned points in their last eight games with a 7-0-1 mark. Robert Thomas extended his career-best point streak to nine games with a goal and two assists. Jordan Binnington made 30 saves to win his first game since Feb. 27. Defenseman Grant Hutton scored his first NHL goal for the Islanders. New York had won five of its previous six games.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ESPN

Nashville SC rally for win over Sporting Kansas City

Nashville SC scored a pair of second-half goals to defeat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Saturday evening in Kansas City, Kan. Sporting had won their previous two home games this season. Nashville SC (3-2-1, 10 points) continued a stretch of eight straight road matches to start the season. Their three...
KANSAS CITY, KS
FOX Sports

Kara's goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday. Kara’s game-winner came in the 59th minute, securing the win for Orlando (3-2-2). Alexandre Pato had an assist on the goal.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Romell Quioto
Person
Omir Fernandez
Person
Sebastian Breza
Person
Rudy Camacho
10TV

U.S. women's soccer team defeats Uzbekistan 9-1 in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Sophia Smith became the youngest player in 22 years to score a hat trick for the U.S. women's national team, which routed Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday and extended its unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Smith scored in the 33rd, 35th and 56th minutes....
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

Red Wings fall to Columbus in overtime after late rally to tie

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were officially eliminated from the playoffs earlier in the day, but they battled Saturday night like they were in the thick of the chase. Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrana scored 58 seconds apart late in the third period to tie the game. But...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Red Bulls#Cf Montreal#Ap#The Red Bulls#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
ESPN

United States women roll past Uzbekistan with Sophia Smith hat trick in friendly

Sophia Smith scored three goals and the United States women's national team beat Uzbekistan 9-1 on Saturday, extending the team's unbeaten streak on American soil to 66 games. Andi Sullivan, Mallory Pugh, Catarina Macario, Jaelin Howell, Ashley Hatch and Ashley Sanchez also scored at Lower.com Field in Columbus for the top-ranked USWNT.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy