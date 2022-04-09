ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Arkansas Rice: Very Little Planting Progress

By Jarrod Hardke, Tommy Butts, University of Arkansas Extension Specialists
agfax.com
 1 day ago

So close, and yet so far away. Very little progress to speak of yet again this week after more rainfall events. As usual, amounts were variable depending on where you were, but everyone received a share. By Thursday a few lucky spots were able to return to the field, but most...

agfax.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tomato planting time is critical

If you haven’t planted your tomatoes yet, you’ll want to get it done as soon as possible. Tomatoes are planted from transplants after all danger of frost in the spring. They cannot tolerate frost or freeze and thrive with mild and moderately warm temperatures in spring and early summer. Tomatoes do not set fruit in the heat of our summers (above 92 degrees), which leaves only a small window of opportunity in the spring to form fruit. This makes planting time critical. If you plant too soon (before March 15), frost will often kill them. However, if you plant too late (after April 15) you severely reduce your production. The ideal transplant is 6-8 inches tall, dark green, and has 6-8 healthy leaves. Avoid those that are yellow-green, purple-green, or tough and woody. These are stunted and will not produce a bountiful harvest. Often summer heat, drought and insects kill spring-planted tomatoes in Texas and that’s normal.
AGRICULTURE
New Jersey Monitor

‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market

WASHINGTON — Jon Zang walks his dog several times a day in his mobile home community in West Goshen Township, Pennsylvania. It’s quiet, as most of his neighbors are at work. But he often wonders how many more walks he and his bulldog mix, Ladybug, will have down the streets of the place he’s called […] The post ‘Sitting on a time bomb’: Mobile home residents at risk in red-hot housing market appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Popculture

Bottled Water Recall Issued

A bottled water recall has been issued, though details are a bit sparse. On Wednesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency — the Canadian equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. — issued a recall on Co-Op Clearview brand Artesian Water. The reason for the recall was possible "Microbial Contamination," namely yeast and mold.
FOOD SAFETY
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
One Green Planet

Is Your “Organic Cotton” Actually Organic? Probably Not.

The “organic cotton” you’re spending a little more money on might not be organic. When companies put the words “organic cotton” on their products, it lures in consumers who want to make a change and are willing to splurge a little and pay for the same pair of sweatpants that are significantly more expensive than their non-organic counterparts.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pesticide
Nature.com

Mechanistic insights into the regulation of plant phosphate homeostasis by the rice SPX2 "“ PHR2 complex

Phosphate (Pi) starvation response (PHR) transcription factors play key roles in plant Pi homeostasis maintenance. They are negatively regulated by stand-alone SPX proteins, cellular receptors for inositol pyrophosphate (PP-InsP) nutrient messengers. How PP-InsP-bound SPX interacts with PHRs is poorly understood. Here, we report crystal structures of the rice SPX2/InsP6/PHR2 complex and of the PHR2 DNA binding (MYB) domain in complex with target DNA at resolutions of 3.1"‰Ã… and 2.7"‰Ã…, respectively. In the SPX2/InsP6/PHR2 complex, the signalling-active SPX2 assembles into a domain-swapped dimer conformation and binds two copies of PHR2, targeting both its coiled-coil (CC) oligomerisation domain and MYB domain. Our results reveal that the SPX2 senses PP-InsPs to inactivate PHR2 by establishing severe steric clashes with the PHR2 MYB domain, preventing DNA binding, and by disrupting oligomerisation of the PHR2 CC domain, attenuating promoter binding. Our findings rationalize how PP-InsPs activate SPX receptor proteins to target PHR family transcription factors.
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

New evidence shows blood or plasma donations can reduce the PFAS 'forever chemicals' in our bodies

You might have heard of PFAS, a synthetic chemical found in certain legacy firefighting foams, non-stick pans, carpets, clothes and stain- or water-resistant materials and paints. PFAS stands for “per- and poly-fluorinated alkyl substances”. These molecules, made up of chains of carbon and fluorine atoms, are nicknamed “forever chemicals” because they don’t degrade in our bodies. There is global concern about PFAS because they have been used widely, are persistent in the environment and accumulate in our bodies over time. There was no way to reduce the amount of PFAS found in the body – until now. Our new randomised clinical trial,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy