Santa Cruz County, CA

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office finds missing 24-year-old woman

By Victor Guzman
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 1 day ago
DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office says they've found the woman who was reported missing out of the Davenport area Saturday.

The woman identified as 24-year-old Kayla Stella is from the Sacramento area and was found safe at 3:57 p.m.

The sheriff's office said Kayla was believed to have been experiencing some emotional distress and left her car in the parking lot.

