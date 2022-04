LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland has issued a statement after there was an error with the finish order posted after a race on the opening day of the Spring Meet. In the 5th race of the day, the order of finish was inadvertently posted as 3-8-9-10. The correct order of finish for the race is 3-9-8-10.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO